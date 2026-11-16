Grammy Awards 2026 Nominations: Raye and Rosalia Lead with 11 Nods Each

Raye and Rosalia top the 69th Grammy nominations with 11 nods each. Discover the full list of major category contenders, including Miranda Lambert and Beyonce, for the Feb 7 ceremony.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards on Monday, revealing a historic race dominated by ambitious European artists. British singer Raye and Spanish vocalist Rosalía lead the field with 11 nominations each, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown at the ceremony.

Top Nominees Lead Historical Nominations

Raye's 11 nods place her on equal footing with recent industry giants Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar in terms of single-cycle achievements. Only Michael Jackson and Babyface have received more nominations in a single year. Her album "This Music May Contain Hope" is up for album of the year, while her funk-soul track "Where Is My Husband!" competes for both record and song of the year.

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Rosalía also secured 11 nominations, including a spot for album of the year with "Lux." Her song "Berghain," featuring Björk and Yves Tumor, is nominated for record and song of the year. The operatic track features lyrics delivered in Spanish, German, and English, showcasing the global reach of modern pop music.

Major Contenders in Key Categories

Other top nominees include Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, and Olivia Rodrigo, each with seven nominations. Miranda Lambert's country smash "Choosin' Texas" broke the record for the longest run atop Billboard's Hot 100. She is nominated for album of the year for "Dandelion" and competes in the record and song of the year categories for "Choosin' Texas." She is also a nominee for best new artist.

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Beyoncé received her 100th career nomination for R&B solo performance for "Morning Dew (Donk)." In the album of the year category, Langley, Raye, and Rosalía compete against Bridgers' "Lost Weekend," Olivia Dean's "The Art of Loving," Olivia Rodrigo's album, and Bruno Mars' "The Romantic." Mars is the only artist over 40 nominated for album of the year.

Best New Artist and Genre Shifts

The best new artist category features a diverse range of talent beyond the country and pop genres. Nominees include quirky rock bands Geese and Angine de Poitrine, which earned more nominations than Paul McCartney or the Rolling Stones. Houston rapper Toliver, signed under Travis Scott, is the only hip-hop act in the top four categories. This marks a shift from the previous ceremony, where rap albums dominated album of the year.

Other nominees for best new artist include Slayyyter and others not fully detailed in the initial list. The lack of hip-hop representation in the top four categories is a notable deviation from recent trends, highlighting the academy's current voting preferences across genres.

Ceremony Details and Voting Timeline

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. To be eligible, recordings must have been released between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. A second round of voting to determine the winners begins on December 10 among the Recording Academy's nearly 16,000 voting members.

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Competitive Field in Record and Song Categories

In the record of the year category, "Choosin' Texas," "Where Is My Husband!," and "Berghain" compete against Olivia Dean's "Man I Need," Bruno Mars' "I Just Might," Olivia Rodrigo's "The Cure," Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia," and "Dracula" by and with Jennie. The song of the year nominees include "Man I Need," "The Cure," Mars' "Risk It All," and Swift's "I Knew It, I Knew You" from "Toy Story 5." Swift's nomination marks her ninth for an award she has yet to win.

Genre-Specific Nominations and Historical Firsts

The contemporary country album award features only female nominees for the first time in Grammy history. Nominees include Langley's "Dandelion," Kelsea Ballerini's "Mount Pleasant," and others. In the dance/electronic album category, Madonna's "Confessions II" competes against Robyn's "Sexistential," Skrillex's "Soma," Slayyyter's "Worst Girl in America," and Tame Impala's "Deadbeat." Rock album nominees include Angine de Poitrine's "Vol. II," Foo Fighters' "Your Favorite Toy," Muse's "The Wow! Signal," the Stones' album, and Jack White's "Frozen Charlotte." Paul McCartney's "The Boys of Dungeon Lane" is nominated for traditional pop vocal album, alongside Sara Bareilles, Sarah McLachlan, Leslie Odom Jr., and Charlie Puth. McCartney also has a nod for his audio book "The Man on the Run."