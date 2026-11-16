Grammy Awards 2025 Best Asian Pop Performance Nominations Reveal IVE And BINI

The 2025 Grammy Awards introduce the Best Asian Pop Performance category. K-pop acts IVE and KiiiKiii, alongside Philippines stars BINI and SB19, lead the inaugural list. Japan is underrepresented.

The 2025 Grammy Awards have officially unveiled the inaugural nominees for the newly created Best Asian Pop Performance category. This historic classification marks a significant milestone for the Recording Academy, aiming to recognize the diverse and rapidly expanding contributions of artists from across the Asian continent. The first class of nominees features talent from three distinct nations, highlighting a broad yet selective recognition of regional excellence in pop music.

Starship Entertainment Dominates Inaugural Nominations

Starship Entertainment emerges as the sole agency represented in the initial nominations, effectively sidelining the industry giants known as the big four: Hybe, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment. The label secures two nominations for its prominent girl groups, IVE and KiiiKiii, positioning them as the primary representatives of the K-pop industry in this category. IVE, which has maintained a dominant presence in South Korea since their 2021 debut, receives a nomination for their track Bang Bang. This catchy single, released at the beginning of the year, quickly became a commercial hit for the group.

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KiiiKiii, a group that debuted in 2025 with considerable industry promise, is also nominated for their dance-pop hit 404 New Era. This track has successfully cemented the group's signature sound within the competitive global market. The exclusive representation of Starship Entertainment in this inaugural list has sparked immediate discussion regarding the criteria for entry and the strategic implications for other major labels in the Korean music sector.

Philippines Acts Shine In Southeast Asian Representation

The category features a strong presence from the Philippines, with two artists nominated from Southeast Asia. BINI, a highly popular P-pop girl group, is nominated for their song Unang Kilig. Alongside BINI, the established boy band SB19 receives a nomination for their track Visa. This dual recognition underscores the growing influence and global appeal of the Philippine music industry, which has been steadily gaining international traction and audience engagement.

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The inclusion of these Filipino acts demonstrates a commitment to showcasing the vibrant pop culture emerging from Southeast Asia. Both BINI and SB19 have built substantial fanbases that transcend national borders, and these nominations serve as a formal acknowledgment of their artistic achievements on a global stage. Their presence alongside Korean acts highlights the competitive and diverse nature of the new category.

Japan And Other Regions See Limited Recognition

Despite Japan hosting the world's second-largest music industry, its representation in this inaugural category is notably smaller than expected. The country is represented by only two nominations: veteran vocalist LiSA for her song Yes, and the metal band Babymetal for Sunset Kiss, a collaboration with the American-based band Polyphia. This limited presence is particularly surprising given the size and commercial power of the Japanese music market, which is home to numerous global superstars.

Notably absent from the list are some of the biggest acts from Japan and globally, including Mrs. Green Apple and Yoasobi. Their exclusion suggests that the selection committee may be focusing on specific stylistic elements or strategic partnerships rather than raw commercial popularity. The category remains a subject of ongoing conversation regarding whether this new classification represents genuine progress in global music recognition or constitutes a form of othering that segregates Asian artists from broader international categories.

Global Impact And Future Implications For Asian Artists

Many of the nominated groups have publicly expressed their desire to further their country's global music presence, indicating that these nominations are viewed as a crucial step in that direction. The establishment of this category undoubtedly provides a platform for artists who might otherwise be overlooked in more general classifications. It offers a dedicated space to celebrate regional nuances while still competing on the world's most prestigious music stage.

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The recognition of these artists is expected to boost international interest in their respective markets and encourage further investment in cross-border collaborations. As the category evolves, industry observers will be watching closely to see how the criteria are applied in subsequent years and whether the dominance of specific agencies or regions shifts. The inaugural list sets a precedent that will likely influence nomination strategies for years to come.

Meanwhile, other major Grammy news includes Ariana Grande landing four nominations, including a Song of the Year nod, after taking a step back from visibility. However, the focus on Asian Pop remains a significant addition to the awards landscape, reflecting the Recording Academy's effort to broaden its scope and acknowledge the global diversity of popular music.

The 2025 Grammy Awards promise to be a pivotal moment for Asian music, with the Best Asian Pop Performance category serving as a barometer for regional success. The nominations highlight the high caliber of talent currently emerging from Korea, the Philippines, and Japan, signaling a new era of global engagement for these artists. As the awards approach, anticipation grows for how these new classifications will reshape the narrative of international music success.