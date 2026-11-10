Grammy 2027 Rap Predictions: Cardi B, Doechii and Yung Miami Lead the Field

Grammy 2027 rap predictions favor Cardi B, Doechii, Yung Miami and Kendrick Lamar, with the Big Three likely absent as lead artists this cycle.

The 2027 Grammy Awards rap field is taking shape in the single-focused categories, and early predictions point to a crowded race among female rappers and mainstream hitmakers. Without an active Kendrick Lamar album cycle or competitive submissions from Drake or J. Cole, the Big Three are expected to be absent from these categories as lead artists. That opening gives several frontrunners a clearer path toward nominations.

The categories under review include best rap song, best rap performance and best melodic rap performance. Cardi B's 'ErrTime' is considered a strong contender, supported by its quotable bars and Jeezy-esque flow, while the song has also topped Rhythmic Airplay.

Also read Fallout Wasteland Warfare Second Edition Launches 2027 Tabletop RPG

Cardi B and Doechii Lead the Female Contenders

Cardi B is the closest thing to a lock for a best rap performance nomination with 'ErrTime', according to the predictions. She is the most-nominated female rapper in that category, earning four of her five total nominations this decade.

Her chances in the best rap song category look considerably slimmer. Her only best rap song nomination came for 'Bodak Yellow' in 2018, so the song is far from a done deal despite its strong profile.

Advertisement

Doechii is almost guaranteed to appear in the field with 'Girl, Get Up', her SZA-assisted duet. The Grammy-winning rapper, already a two-time winner, is pegged as a likely nominee in the rap song or performance race.

Yung Miami also has a strong shot with 'Spend Dat', a summer anthem embraced by the New York Knicks that rose to No. 17 on the Hot 100. The song is described as an increasingly rare feat this decade for mainstream rappers outside Drake, Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar.

Male Rappers, Veterans and Posse Cuts in Contention

Kendrick Lamar remains in contention through his featured verse on Baby Keem's 'Good Flirts', which also features Momo Boyd. The track has a solid chance at a best rap performance nod.

Don Toliver is considered a frontrunner across the rap field, and 'E85' could land in the category. Dave and Tems' 'Raindance' is described as a near-lock for a best melodic rap performance nomination, while Lil Baby's Pharrell-produced 'Dead Fresh' is also in the mix.

T.I. made an unexpected splash with 'Let 'Em Know', which reached No. 33 on the Hot 100. A nomination would be his fifth overall and his first since 2010, and he has never won a Grammy.

Advertisement

Belly Gang Kushington and 21 Savage's 'WTF Goin' dominated strip clubs, social media and urban radio this year. 21 Savage won his sole Grammy in this category in 2020 for 'A Lot', featuring J. Cole, so a return is considered likely.

Ye and Travis Scott's 'Father' could be a way for voters to show Ye some love. DaBaby's 'Pop Dat Thang' reached the top 40 of the Hot 100 at No. 26, his first top 40 entry in five years, and a nomination could recognize that comeback.

Posse Cuts and the Final Prediction Picks

Star-studded posse cuts often land in these categories. Recent examples include Tyler, the Creator's 'Sticky', Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Carnival', and Killer Mike's 'Scientists & Engineers', which won in 2024.

Other tracks that could follow this path include 'Go Girl' featuring Summer Walker, Latto and Doja Cat, 'What We Got In Common' featuring Common and Jon Batiste, 'Norf Side' featuring Tierra Whack, and 'No I.D.' featuring Westside Gunn.

The predicted nominees are 'Girl, Get Up' by Doechii and SZA, 'Good Flirts' by Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd, and 'God Gotta Afro'. The overlap between best rap performance and best rap song nominees is expected to remain considerable, as is common across the genre's song and performance categories.