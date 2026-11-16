Artists including Summit, Ariana Grande, and Beyoncé react to Grammy 2027 nominations. Explore the major snubs and surprising nods in the 2027 Grammy race.

The 2027 Grammy nominations have sparked immediate and intense debate across the music industry, with several high-profile artists publicly reacting to their exclusion or inclusion in key categories. Summit, the artist behind the hit single Girl so confusing, took to social media to voice his disappointment after failing to secure a nomination despite a prolific year in dance music.

Summit Criticizes Category Limits

Summit made his stance clear in a series of posts, arguing that the current structure of the awards fails to adequately represent the diversity of dance music. He specifically called for the Recording Academy to create an additional category to better accommodate DJs and producers, stating that the existing framework is insufficient. Although he previously acknowledged that he did not articulate his point effectively in his initial comments, his core message remained focused on the need for structural change within the awards system.

Also read 2027 Grammy Nominations: Madonna Returns, Raye Leads, Taylor Swift and Ella Langley Score Major Nods

Major Snubs Shake Up The Field

Summit was far from the only major act left out of the 2027 Grammy nominee list, with several established stars missing out on recognition for their latest work. Ariana Grande, who submitted her album Ariana Grande, Ella Langley and More for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, found herself absent from the Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance lists. Her single Hit the Wall also failed to secure nominations in these major categories.

Similarly, Kahan, who previously scored a nomination for Best Contemporary Folk Album, was excluded from the major categories such as Album of the Year and Song of the Year for his recent hit. Despite these exclusions, the 2027 Grammy nominations remain highly competitive, with many industry insiders noting that the snubs highlight the growing difficulty for artists to break through the crowded field of nominees.

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Surprises And Historic Milestones

Amidst the controversy, some nominations provided welcome surprises for long-serving artists. Beyoncé, already the most decorated Grammy-winning artist with 35 wins, received her 100th career nomination this year. Her nod for Best R&B Solo Performance for Morning Dew (Donk) was viewed as a surprise given the delayed release of the track, which was released in celebration of its anniversary.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift secured multiple nominations for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo Performance. Her track I Knew It, I Knew You was notably snubbed for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, though it did earn a nomination for Song of the Year. This category, introduced by Swift during the nomination livestream, added a layer of intrigue to the 2027 Grammy race, with her other hits from her latest album also receiving recognition.

New Faces And Comebacks

The 2027 Grammy nominations also highlighted the first-time nominees and surprising comebacks. One artist, who had previously received two nominations for Best New Artist in 2024 and Best Pop Duo Performance for Us, finally scored her first nods for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Melatonin and Best Dance Pop Recording for Too Easy. This marks a significant milestone for the singer, who had been a Grammy occasional attendee in previous years.

On the pop front, the Aperture singer failed to receive recognition for his latest album in any category, despite having three Grammy wins under his belt, including Album of the Year for his earlier work. In contrast, the pop star who received her first Grammy nominations in 16 years saw a major resurgence, earning nods for Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Bring Your Love alongside Carpenter.

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The 2027 Grammy nominations have undeniably reshaped the landscape of this year's awards, with artists like Summit and Ariana Grande highlighting the need for greater representation. As the industry continues to evolve, the Recording Academy faces increasing pressure to adapt its categories to reflect the diverse and dynamic nature of modern music. The reactions from these high-profile artists will likely influence future discussions about the structure and fairness of the awards process, ensuring that the 2027 Grammys remain a focal point of industry debate for months to come.