Graham Wins SC Senate Primary; LePage Poised for Maine House Rematch with Golden

senator Lindsey Graham won the South Carolina GOP primary, while former Maine Governor Paul LePage secured the Republican nomination for the Second Congressional District, setting up a high-stakes rematch against Democratic incumbent Jared Golden. With Trump's endorsement and polling leads,Republicans are optimistic about flipping the Maine seat, which has resisted GOP efforts sInce 2018. Meanwhile, a scandal surrounding Democratic Senate hopeful Graham Platner has complicated Maine's other key race against Senator Susan Collins.

Senator Lindsey Graham secured victory in the Republican primary for his Senate seat in South Carolina, setting the stage for another general election campaign. Meanwhile, political attention is turning toward Maine's Second Congressional District, where former Governor Paul LePage has emerged as the GOP nominee after a competitive primary.

LePage, who served as Maine's governor from 2011 to 2019 due to term limits, previously ran for governor in 2022 but lost to incumbent Governor Janet Mills by 12 percentage points. However, he managed to carry the Second District by a narrow two-point margin in that contest, underscoring the district's potential as a Republican pickup opportunity.

House Republicans are expressing optimism about LePages prospects, noting that although the district leans Republican in federal elections, they have been unable to unseat Democratic incumbent Jared Golden since his initial win in 2018. former President Donald Trump has endorsed LePage both last year and again recently, praising him as a winner and contrasting him with the likely Democratic opponent,former state Senator Matt Dunlap, whom Trump described as supporting radical policies including high taxes, high interest rates,unreliable energy, open borders, and expansive transgender rights. Nearly every general election poll has shown LePage leading Dunlap, addiNg to GOP confidence.

Maine's Second District is expected to be one of the most-watched House races in the 2026 midterms, representing a prime target for Republicans seeking to expand their majority. in the Senate arena, Democrats had previously viewed Maine as a pickup opportunity to challenge Senator Susan Collins, but that race has been clouded by controversy surrounding the presumptive Democratic nominee, Graham Platner, whose campaign has been plagued by scandal. The political dynamics in both states highlight the national stakes for each party as they prepare for the next election cycle





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Lindsey Graham Paul Lepage Jared Golden Maine Second District 2026 Elections Trump Endorsement Republican Primary Susan Collins Graham Platner

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