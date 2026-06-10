Graham Platner Wins Maine Democratic Primary, Vows to Unseat 'Corrupt' Susan Collins

Graham Platner secured a decisive victory in the Democratic primary for Maine's U.S. Senate seat, positioning himself to challenge incumbent Republican Susan Collins. Platner's win, marked by strong grassroots support and fundraising, sets the stage for a contentious general election centered on issues of economic fairness and political corruption.

After securing a landslide victory in the Democratic primary, Graham Platner has officially become his party's nominee in the high-stakes battle to unseat five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins .

In his victory speech, Platner launched a sharp critique of the incumbent, declaring, The truth is, Susan Collins doesn't serve us, she serves Donald Trump. She serves the Epstein class. She serves her corporate donors and the corrupt political system that has rigged the economy against us. He framed the election as a movement for working people against a ruling class that has caused widespread hardship, stating, This is not about me at all.

This is a movement about us, about the far too many working far too hard in struggling far too much at the hands of the ruling class. The primary contest was effectively decided months ago, with Platner, a progressive political newcomer, dominating Collins in polling, fundraising, and grassroots enthusiasm since late April.

However, in the final days before the primary, a story emerged from Mills, a publication, featuring allegations from a Republican operative who dated Platner over a decade ago accusing him of physical abuse. Platner categorically denied the allegation. With more than 80% of ballots tallied, Platner received approximately 94,000 more votes than his opponent, who garnered around 35,100.

During his speech in Blue Hill, Maine, Platner addressed the national media and political establishment, accusing them of searching for a single defining headline about his personal life. He argued that in trying so hard to understand me, they fail to understand that this is not about me at all.

His campaign rhetoric has consistently positioned Collins as a spineless and corrupt member of the establishment, questioning her independent credentials by citing her voting record on issues like healthcare and tax policy. He asked, If you are an independent voice, why do you vote with Donald Trump? Why do you vote against our healthcare and our hospitals?

Why did you rubber stamp the greatest redistribution of wealth from the working class to the ruling class in the history of our nation? The victory was welcomed by progressive groups. Levin, a representative from a progressive organization, stated, Maine voters have made their voices heard, and they are looking to fight back against special interests and push for new leadership this November.

This result shows the momentum of voters who are choosing a different path and are looking for new leadership-one that will fight for them, not against them. As we look toward November, we are excited to flip this Senate seat, oust Sen. Susan Collins, and help Graham Platner bring meaningful representation to Maine.

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