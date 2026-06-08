All eyes were on Graham Platner on Sunday night as he spoke to voters at a town hall event in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine -- All eyes were on Graham Platner on Sunday night as he spoke to voters at a town hall event in Portland.

The Democrat running for U.S. Senate has held more than 60 town halls since the start of his campaign. Sunday's event was held at the Portland Elks Lodge. Platner's message to supporters and undecided voters was that he is the only candidate for U.S. Senate who will fight for working Maine families and small businesses.

“The only way that we're going to get the change necessary for all of us to live better lives is to recognize that no one is coming to save us. We're going to have to do it ourselves. ” Platner again targeted billionaires, saying they have taken from the working class and that Sen. Susan Collins and Congress helped enable it.

Graham Platner holds town hall in Portland “There is no metric of hard work that justifies a billionaire when people in eastern Maine work three jobs just to put food on the table,” Platner said. Platner also told voters it is time to end the war in Iran and return the power to declare war to Congress, as outlined in the Constitution.

“We need a new War Powers Act, one that requires congressional input,” Platner said. “One of the reasons I want to go to the United States Senate is I want to be a strong voice to stand up against war. ” In his remarks, Platner made no mention of recent New York Times and Wall Street Journal reports involving allegations from a former girlfriend who claims Platner became physical with her, allegations he has denied.

Platner has acknowledged personal struggles and PTSD following tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, but says he is now in a better place.

“I am very much just some random guy from Sullivan, Maine,” Platner said. “This is a race about us. This is a race about building power the old-fashioned way, from the ground up. In November, we are going to beat Susan Collins.

"One Platner supporter said the allegations against the candidate are not a good look, but believes Platner has been open and honest about his past and that some of the attacks are politically motivated. Days before Alabama is scheduled to execute death row inmate Jeffery Lee using nitrogen hypoxia, a group opposed to the state's execution practices is directingRESILIENT HOUSTON. FLORIDA ALABAMA TRANSPORTATION PLANNING ORGANIZATION SURVEY. HOSPITAL TRANSPARENCY REPORT.

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