U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is set to take questions from voters at a town hall-style event in Maine.

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Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian rootsDepartamento de Defensa de EEUU reduce su lista religiosa de más de 200 opciones a 31

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian rootsDepartamento de Defensa de EEUU reduce su lista religiosa de más de 200 opciones a 31





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Pennsylvania Dem rep claims Graham Platner 'has disqualified himself' from Maine Senate raceRep. Madeleine Dean says Democratic candidate Graham Platner has disqualified himself from Maine's Senate race amid abuse allegations and controversies.

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Senate candidate Graham Platner holds Maine rally as scandals shake up campaignGraham Platner, the insurgent Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, held his first major campaign rally on Friday night as reports continue emerging about his history with women.

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Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner Faces Four Scandals Amid Abuse AllegationsMaine Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing four scandals following the publicatiOn of allegations of abuse against him. Platner's party, the Democrats, have come out in support of him, with one of his supporters, Khanna, stating that Platner has taken accountability for his actions. Platner's former partner, Fifield, has accused him of abuse in the early 2000s, a time when Platner was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The allegations have sparked a heated debate, with some arguing that Platners past mistakes should not define him. others have pointed out that Platner's actions were unacceptable and that he should be held accountable. The debate is set to continue as Platner is expected to secure the party's nomination in the Democratic primary election on June 9 and face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the general election. Khanna has emphasized that the party believes in treating women with respect and that Platner's actions were not in line with these values. Platner has characterized the allegations as

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Graham Platner to take questions from Maine voters as he looks to stabilize Senate campaignU.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is set to take questions from voters at a town hall-style event in Maine.

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