U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is set to take questions from voters at a town hall-style event in Maine.

Florida property tax overhaul sparks concern in St. Johns County; Commissioner says county could face budget squeeze‘Her kindness touched everyone she met’: GoFundMe created to support family of Middleburg woman killed in head-on crashMiddleburg woman killed after veering lanes, hitting pickup truck head-on on the Normandy Blvd. overpass: FHPGraham Platner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at a campaign event Friday, June 5, 2026, in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Graham Platner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at a campaign event Friday, June 5, 2026, in Bar Harbor, Maine. Graham Platner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at a campaign event Friday, June 5, 2026, in Bar Harbor, Maine.

– Graham Platner is set to take questions from voters Sunday at a town hall-style event in Maine as the Democrat moves to stabilize his Senate campaign after new reports about his past treatment of women. The evening event in Portland is taking place two days before a Democratic primary that is still seen as Platner's to win, but which could provide clues as to whether enthusiasm for his iconoclastic candidacy has softened.

The New York Times on Thursday reported an ex-girlfriend's allegations that Platner repeatedly grabbed her by the shoulders during arguments and once twisted her arm behind her back and locked her in a room. Platner has repeatedly called those allegations of violence untrue. Other Platner ex-girlfriends interviewed by the Times described positive experiences, while some said he was volatile and insulting.

That story came days after news reports revealing that Platner had exchanged sexually explicit messages with several women while married. Despite the allegations, no major Democrats who had previously endorsed Platner have rescinded their support. Platner is running to oust Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.with California Rep.

Ro Khanna in Bar Harbor on Friday, where he received a standing ovation and declared that Mainers “have my back. ” A combat veteran, Platner has repeatedly said that he struggled with alcohol and post traumatic stress disorder after his military service, but says he is a changed man. Rahm Emanuel, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate who spent the weekend in neighboring New Hampshire, said the “jury is still out” on whether Platner can beat Collins.

“Everybody is holding their breath whether this is the start of something or the end of something,” he said. “If it’s the end, that’s one thing. If it’s the beginning of something and we’re not done, that’s another thing. ”Associated Press writer Steven Sloan contributed to this report from Warren, New Hampshire.

Kruesi reported from Providence, Rhode Island. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner Faces Four Scandals Amid Abuse AllegationsMaine Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing four scandals following the publicatiOn of allegations of abuse against him. Platner's party, the Democrats, have come out in support of him, with one of his supporters, Khanna, stating that Platner has taken accountability for his actions. Platner's former partner, Fifield, has accused him of abuse in the early 2000s, a time when Platner was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The allegations have sparked a heated debate, with some arguing that Platners past mistakes should not define him. others have pointed out that Platner's actions were unacceptable and that he should be held accountable. The debate is set to continue as Platner is expected to secure the party's nomination in the Democratic primary election on June 9 and face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the general election. Khanna has emphasized that the party believes in treating women with respect and that Platner's actions were not in line with these values. Platner has characterized the allegations as

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