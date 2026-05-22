Graham Platner, a Maine Democrat running to replace the state's Republican US senator, criticized the decision to gut the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court, stating that it was brought to them by the court led by Senator Susan Collins.

Graham Platner Says Gutting of Voting Rights Act 'Brought to You by the Court Susan Collins Built' - Justice and a group of voters who challenged an electoral map Louisiana lawmakers were forced to redraw in 2024, after the previous map was found to be racially gerrymandered and to discriminate against Black voters.gutted the Voting Rights Act today, said Graham Platner , a combat veteran and oyster farmer who is running a campaign focused on working families and taking on the lawmaker he hopes to challenge following the Democratic primary, which is set for June 9—Sen.

Susan Collins. Graham Platner pointed the finger at the lawmaker he hopes to challenge following the Democratic primary, which is set for June 9—Sen. Susan Collins. Graham Platner pointed the finger at the lawmaker he hopes to challenge following the Democratic primary, which is set for June 9—Sen. Susan Collins





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Graham Platner Voting Rights Act Senator Susan Collins Supreme Court Louisiana Lawmakers Redrawing Electoral Map Racially Gerrymandered Discriminate Against Black Voters

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