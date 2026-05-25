Graham Platner's Controversial Posts and Military Background

Graham Platner, a U.S. Marine and Army veteran and oyster farmer, has faced backlash for his controversial posts on Reddit and criticism of the armed forces. He has been accused of mocking a wounded soldier and using slurs against the Army, which has raised questions about his suitability for the Senate race in Maine.

Dem socialist running for Wisconsin governor pushed 'abolishing the police'Doug McCain, eldest son of John McCain, dead suddenly at 66The red states racing ahead in America’s powerful wealth boom — and the states falling behindEXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bishop Barron blasts Catholic left for ‘demonization’ of Trump amid child trafficking crisis Agitators united by Chinese money, hate for America target data centers, experts warn WATCH: Platner doesn't apologize to Purple Heart recipient, voters when confronted on post mocking soldierFeds subpoena Hasan Piker, Medea Benjamin over Cuba tripsTrump's Texas Senate endorsement ignites GOP divisions in Paxton-Cornyn runoff'Narrative has changed’ since beginning of combat operations in Iran: Jake Sotiriadis Ukraine mayor says NATO needs Kyiv’s battle-tested armyFox News Digital spoke to Rob O’Neill about the social media controversy that has rocked the Graham Platner Senate campaign.

Dem socialist running for Wisconsin governor pushed 'abolishing the police'Doug McCain, eldest son of John McCain, dead suddenly at 66The red states racing ahead in America’s powerful wealth boom — and the states falling behindEXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bishop Barron blasts Catholic left for ‘demonization’ of Trump amid child trafficking crisisAgitators united by Chinese money, hate for America target data centers, experts warnWATCH: Platner doesn't apologize to Purple Heart recipient, voters when confronted on post mocking soldierFeds subpoena Hasan Piker, Medea Benjamin over Cuba tripsTrump's Texas Senate endorsement ignites GOP divisions in Paxton-Cornyn runoff'Narrative has changed’ since beginning of combat operations in Iran: Jake SotiriadisUkraine mayor says NATO needs Kyiv’s battle-tested armyFox News Digital spoke to Rob O’Neill about the social media controversy that has rocked the Graham Platner Senate campaign





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Platner’s brutal attacks on Army soldiers as ‘fat, lazy’ revealed in resurfaced postsDemocratic Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner described the Army as 'absolute trash' and 'full of fat, lazy trash' in deleted Reddit posts.

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Who is Graham Platner, the outsider who could unseat Susan Collins?A Marine, an oysterman, a populist—Graham Platner is the last thing Democrats wanted and just might be Maine’s next senator.

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