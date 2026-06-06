Graham Platner's Alleged Behavior Described as 'Unsettling' by Ex-Girlfriends, 'Troubling' by Senator Collins

Several ex-girlfriends of Maine Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner described his behavior as 'unsettling.' Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins called the allegations against Platner 'troubling.' Three women, who had been involved in 'romantic relationships' with Platner for several years, told the outlet about instances in which they saw alleged 'patterns of heavy drinking and womanizing.' One woman, Lyndsey Fifield, recalled him as 'cavalierly contemptuous of women's emotions, of our 'weakness.' Jenny Racicot, a Maine Democrat, said the posts deepened her belief that he did not respect women. One woman, Lyndsey Fifield, shared how Platner allegedly 'regularly grabbed her by the shoulders — sometimes hard enough to leave marks.' Another woman, Jenny Racicot, shared that in one instance, Platner 'arrived at her house drunk, after she asked him not to come over.'

Several ex-girlfriends of Maine Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner described his behavior as 'unsettling.

' Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins called the allegations against Platner 'troubling. ' Three women, who had been involved in 'romantic relationships' with Platner for several years, told the outlet about instances in which they saw alleged 'patterns of heavy drinking and womanizing. ' One woman, Lyndsey Fifield, recalled him as 'cavalierly contemptuous of women's emotions, of our 'weakness. ' Jenny Racicot, a Maine Democrat, said the posts deepened her belief that he did not respect women.

One woman, Lyndsey Fifield, shared how Platner allegedly 'regularly grabbed her by the shoulders — sometimes hard enough to leave marks.

' Another woman, Jenny Racicot, shared that in one instance, Platner 'arrived at her house drunk, after she asked him not to come over.





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Graham Platner Allegations Unsettling Troubling Senator Collins Romantic Relationships Patterns Of Heavy Drinking And Womanizing Lyndsey Fifield Jenny Racicot George Washington University Kik Private Messaging App Sexually Explicit Texts Shirtless Profile Picture

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