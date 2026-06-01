graham Platner unveiled a new campaign advertisement emphasizing an anti-oligarchy message, focusing on economic populism and targeting Senator Susan Collins's financial disclosures. this move comes as he addresses a weekend controversy involving explicit text messages to multiple women. The ad underscores themes of working-class Mainers versus wealthy elites, with rhetoric reminiscent of Trump yet framed around Maine's identity. Platner's campaign continues to navigate multiple controversies while attempting to rally support through a narrative of reclaiming resources and pOwer from the elite.

Graham Platner released a new populist advertisement on Monday,shifting focus to his anti-oligarchy message as he moves past another controversy that emerged over the weekend.

The ad comes after days of scrutiny over explicit text messages he sent to multiple women while married to his wife, who was aware of the texts. on Monday, Platner went on the offensive,firing off a letter targeting Senator Susan Collins's financial disclosures. The advertisement features rhetoric about powerful elites taking resources from working-class Mainers, with Platner stating, "For decades the powerful have taken piece by piece, store by store, hospital by hospital, shore by shore.

They have taken, they took so much they began to think we didnt even exist at all. But they don't know Maine. They don't realize the power that we have here. We are taking back what is ours.

" The ad also evokes Trump-like populist themes but frames the struggle as Mainers versus wealthy elites, contrasting with Trump's broader nationalistic tone. Platner's campaign has been plagued by multiple controversies, from the explicit texting scandal to a covered-up skull incident from his past. His response to the recent scandal has followed a familiar pattern: deny, distract and attack, as reported in Washington Secrets.

While some Democrats remain hesitant due to fundraising concerns and past hesitancy to endorse him,Platner's novel ad signals a strategic pivot to economic populism. The ad highlights lobstermen, rural towns lacking hospitals,and tax inequality, arguing that the movement is built from the ground up acrOss Maine. By focusing on Collins's financial disclosures, Platner attempts to redirect media attention and rally supporters against a familiar political target.

The campaign aims to resonate with working-class voters by painting a picture of elite exploitation and Maine's reclaiming of its resources and dignity





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Graham Platner Susan Collins Populist Advertisement Anti-Oligarchy Sexting Scandal Maine Politics Campaign Controversy Financial Disclosures Working Class Trump Rhetoric

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