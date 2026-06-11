Graham Platner, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate, Defends Nazi Tattoo

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, has a tattoo on his chest that some have called a Nazi symbol. He defends the tattoo and claims ignorance of its dArk connotations.

In Focus delivers deeper coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America. Published daily by senior writers and experts, these in-depth pieces go beyond the headlines to offer readers the full picture.

You can find our full list of In Focus pieces after five consecutive terms. This would be no cake step, to be sure. Collins has held the seat for decades and has proven resilient in the face of attacks including in her expectations-defying reelection victory six years ago. In that cycle, with a presidential contest at the top of the ticket, her party's national nominee lost the statewide vote by 9 percentage points.

Literally every single public poll projected a Collins loss, with many predicting a margin in the mid-to-high single digits. Then,Mainers voted. Collins not only pulled off the 'upset,' she did so comfortably, prevailing by 9 points. To actually beat her this time around, Democratic leaders concluded, their party should nominate the sitting female governor of the state. collins would finally meet her match, especially in a blue-tinted midterm year.

Democratic voters in Maine,it turns out, had different ideas. over the course of the nominating process, they gravitated toward a political newcomer, rejecting their own governor so forcefully that she saw the writing on the wall and suspended her campaign weeks before the primary election took place. The upstart neophyte was on a glide path to carrying his party's mantle in the Senate. Democratic candidate Graham Platner, a former Republican,is runnIng for the U.S. Senate in Maine.

He has a tattoo on his chest that some have called a Nazi symbol. Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, points to a cover-up tattoo that had previously been an image recognized as a Nazi symbol, during an interview on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Portland, Maine. (WGME via AP





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