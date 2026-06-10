Graham Platner Defends Personal History and Epstein File Stance on Morning Joe

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner addressed questions about his past relationships and dating app usage during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe. He argued that his personal history, which he has openly discussed during his campaign, does not prevent him from calling for the release of Epstein files or criticizing those accused of abusing women. Platner contrasted consensual adult activities with the horrific allegations in the Epstein case, maintaining a clear moral distinction.

Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner appeared on MSNBC's " Morning Joe " to address questions about his personal history and his call for the release of Epstein files.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked pointed questions about what materials might exist in the possession of others that could be used against him, specifically referencing pictures and text messages. Platner responded by discussing his past relationship struggles and his dating history before marriage, stating that all of those events occurred long before his Senate campaign and that nothing exists that contradicts his previous disclosures.

He emphasized that consensual adult romantic activities are fundamentally different from the serious allegations associated with the Epstein case, affirming his ability to call for transparency and condemn abuse without conflict





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