Graham Platner Defends Himself Against Critics, Focuses on Maine's Struggles

Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine, responded to critics who have been focusing on his personal liFe and past allegations of misconduct. Platner emphasized that the campaign should be about the struggles of working Mainers and not about him.

graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine,fired back at critics, saying, "They continue to attempt to make this race about me, and what they fail to understand is,it’s not about me at all.

It’s about us. It’s about Maine.

" for Senate in November. Discussing his primary victory and addressing past allegations of misconduct and an ongoing sexting scandal, Platner stated that none of it's "actually concerning.

" South Carolina and Nevada Democrats chose their challengers for swing races and other primary takeaways. People will make everything seem concerning since that’s what people do in politics," Platner said on MS Now’s. Graham Platner: "This is what everyone wants to make the campaign about so we do not talk about the struggles of working Mainers.

We do not talk about the fact I know someone in my hometown here who works three jobs and pays over 60% of her monthly income in rent. I suppose that... Platner argued that his critics were attempting to divert attention from what he views as the real matter: the challenges working Mainers face.

"This is what everyone wants to make the campaign about,so we dont talk about the struggles of working Mainers," he stated. "We do not talk about the fAct that I know someone in my hometown here who works three jobs and pays over 60% of her income in rent.

"Platner maintained that the needs and concerns of Maine residents were far more vital than the details of his personal life,saying, "I think that matters a lot more than the details of my relationship before I ran for United States Senate.





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Graham Platner Democratic Nominee For Senate In Maine Critics Personal Life Past Allegations Of Misconduct Sexting Scandal South Carolina Nevada Working Mainers Struggles Campaign Details Of His Personal Life Relationship Before He Ran For United States S Needs And Concerns Of Maine Residents

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