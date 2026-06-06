Graham Platner blasts new allegations as 'false accusations': 'Maine, you have my back'

Democrat Graham Platner calls allegations against him 'politically motivated' as he rallies supporters in Bar Harbor amid multiple controversies.

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Ro Khanna, a leading Graham Platner supporter, speaks with Fox News Digital about the controversies facing the Maine Democratic Senate candidate. Facing arguably the roughest stretch to date of his campaign for the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidate Graham Platner, back on home turf, thanked a large crowd of supporters for having his back and charging the incoming fire he's facing as"politically motivated.

" Platner, the military veteran and oyster farmer who is aiming to oust longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins in this year's, has been playing defense amid multiple controversies, ranging from inflammatory online comments made on Reddit, a well-publicized and now covered-up tattoo on his chest that resembled a Nazi symbol, to new allegations last week from ex-girlfriends of a history of rape fantasies, heavy drinking and violent episodes.

"When hurtful things I said on the internet a decade ago came out into the public as I shared my personal journey through PTSD and darkness of recovery and accountability and growth. Maine had my back," Platner said at a rally Friday.

"Now, as every single piece of that past and journey gets dug up, litigated, and weaponized, you have my back. And when politically motivated, serious and false, false accusations are made against me. Maine, you have my back.

"'s agenda, is running for a sixth six-year term in the Senate in left-leaning Maine in a race that's one of a handful across the country that will determine whether Republicans keep control of their slim Senate majority.of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Rep. Ro Khanna of California, is pushing an economically populist agenda as he takes aim at corporate influences and advocates for the working class. He is considered the all-but-certain Democratic nominee after two-term Gov.

Janet Mills, who was backed by longtime Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Party establishment, dropped out of the race earlier this spring after significantly trailing Platner in fundraising and polling.

Platner, who has acknowledged his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder from his multiple tours of duty in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, apologized for his controversial Reddit posts after they made headlines last fall soon after he launched his And Platner has said he got the skull and crossbones tattoo in 2007 while drinking with fellow Marines stationed in Croatia. He said that he covered up the tattoo with a new design after learning last year that it resembled a Nazi symbol.

But new allegations raise questions about Platner's timeline regarding knowledge of the tattoo. Friday's rally, which also included speeches by progressive gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson and congressional contender Matt Dunlap, was organized by Khanna. In an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of his appearance on stage, Khanna was asked whether he's concerned if the current allegations, and any futures ones, could sink Platner's campaign and sink Democrats' hopes of winning back the Senate. Sen.

Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a"Fighting Oligarchy" tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus in Orono, Maine, on May 24, 2026.

"I’m more concerned about making it clear that we’re opposed to misogyny, those relationships were toxic and volatile, there’s no excuse for that," Khanna said. "I talked to Graham and he says he was at a very dark period, he had come back from two tours of duty in Iraq as an infantry man seeing violence and death. That doesn’t excuse it.

" But Khanna added that Platner said"he really grew as a person when he came back to Maine and he was an oyster farmer and he found peace and he is ashamed of that period. To me that suggests someone taking accountability and improving their lives and we need that redemption in this country. And I agree with a lot of his economic polices, that we should be taxing the billionaires, we should be focusing on the working class.

"on Friday after busy week on Capitol Hill where she reached a milestone by casting her 10,000 consecutive vote in the Senate, was asked by reporters about the latest allegations facing Platner. "The allegations in the latest story are troubling," Collins responded. "And I believe that Graham Platner has a lot of questions to answer. "Republican Sen.

Susan Collins of Maine tours a food bank in Harrison, Maine, on May 5, 2026. The food bank was able to expand thanks to federal funding that the senator helped obtain.

Meanwhile, an outside political group aligned with the senator has been blasting Platner, running ads spotlighting his multiple controversies. The Republican National Committee , in a social media post following Friday's rally, took aim at Platner.

"Graham Platner says his violent and erratic past is being"weaponized" against him. Platner said he would rape someone to show his dominance and"rape was about power," the RNC research team wrote on X, as it pointed to new allegations against the candidate. Mills, in a recent interview, noted that her name remains on the ballot.

And a source in her wider political orbit confirmed to Fox News that the governor is receiving calls urging her to get back in the race amid Platner's controversies. But there's no active campaign effort on behalf of Mills. Asked about Mills, Khanna told Fox News Digital"the great thing about democracy, you can run full steam ahead, you can kind of run ambiguously like Janet Mills, you can keep your name on that campaign. That's why I love American democracy.

" But he predicted that"Platner is going to come out victorious. And we need to unite and realize that the goal is defeating the the Susan Collins. And everyone from Schumer to Sanders is unified around that goal. Platner's campaign said that over 600 people packed a theater in this resort town next to Acadia National Park, not far from the candidate's hometown of Sullivan, to attend the rally.

And they touted that they had raked in $200,000 in fundraising the past 24 hours, which they said was their strongest fundraising day since Mills suspended her campaign. Maine voters Fox News Digital spoke with ahead of the rally were divided on whether Platner's controversies will impact their opinions of the candidate. Jeff from Waterboro, Maine said"it's not a good situation" as he pointed to Platner.

"I think it's somebody who shouldn't' be in the mix. I am a conservative but he's just got so much damage, if the Democrats want to have a winner, they're going to have to find somebody else. He's not the guy. It's just too much.

" But Ellen from Acton, Maine, who said she is a registered Republican, said"is he a perfect person, heck no."Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast. "





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