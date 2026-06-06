Republicans are seeing a chance of winning the Maine Senate race if scandals continue hitting Democratic candidate Graham Platner.

The likelihood of Democratic upstart Graham Platner unseating Republican incumbent Susan Collins in Maine’s Senate race is waning amidst a string of controversies, On Thursday, a poll by Tony Fabrizio, David Lee and Travis Tunis for the Collins-aligned Pine Tree Results PAC and obtained byThe poll, conducted in Maine between June 1 and 3, also shows that favorability for Platner rose modestly between January and June, from 35 percent to 40 percent, while the share of voters with an unfavorable opinion of him grew from 29 percent to 49 percent in the same period.

The race is now deadlocked, but further damaging revelations about Platner “can further erode his support,” according to Trump’s pollster.

“Nearly 6 in 10 voters say they’d be less likely to vote for Platner if they knew about his posting on a social media site ," the pollster’s memo reads, a site which the National Center on Sexual Exploitation has called a"predator's paradise". Several U.S. media outlets have reported upon a Kik profile linked to Platner , but it is unclear who Platner messaged on the platform, if anyone, and there is no evidence he communicated with minors.

The bottom line, the pollster said, is that the Maine Senate race remains “HIGHLY competitive,” with voters likely to pull away from Platner the more controversies involving him emerge, damaging his reputation.

“Senator Collins and her allies need to muster the resources to keep the pressure on Platner as the Democrat money machine tries to salvage Platner’s candidacy,” the pollster wrote. Graham Platner, an oyster farmer and Marine Corps veteran born and raised in the Pine Tree State, launched his campaign for the Maine’s Senate seat now occupied by Collins in August 2025.

A progressive figure who has spoken critically of the Democratic Party establishment and has been endorsed by the likes of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Platner has focused his campaign on issues such as housing affordability, universal health care, strengthening labor unions, and reducing the power of billionaires in the state. But his political messaging has been heavily sidetracked by a series of controversies that have engulfed him since October 2025.

First, old Reddit posts containing language deemed to be offensive and rhetoric fostering political violence, written roughly between 2010 and 2021, resurfaced in the public debate and were widely reported by news media. Platner apologized for the language used and said the posts, which had been deleted before the launch of his campaign for the Maine’s Senate seat,But in the same month, October 2025, scrutiny grew over a skull-and-crossbones tattoo on Platner’s chest which many noted had a link to Nazi imagery.

Platner said he was not aware of the connection, apologized for it, and got the tattoo covered up. But that was not the end of the damaging revelations hurting the candidate’s chances of replacing Collins. In May, reports revealed sexually explicit messages sent to multiple women while married.

His campaign initially treated the matter as gossip, but eventually Platner publicly expressed regrets for his actions and said he and his wife were trying to work through that difficult time as a couple.published a report citing several women who dated Platner and spoke of “unsettling” behavior on his part, including intimidating and disturbing actions. Platner “strongly disputes” any claims of physical intimidation or altercations, his campaign said in response to the newspaper’s reporting.

In an interview withon Friday, he said: “The whole point of these stories is to make sure we’re not talking about healthcare, it’s to make sure we’re not talking about raising taxes on the rich, it's to make sure we’re not talking about getting money out of politics. ”: “Throughout this campaign, I’ve been open about what was a very dark period of my life where I struggled with undiagnosed PTSD, too often self medicated with alcohol, and was a far from perfect boyfriend.

“I take responsibility for all of that, and wish I had been better. Any characterization beyond that is false, and I believe, politically motivated. I’m not proud of who I was then, but I am proud of the work I’ve done since, and the movement we are building in Maine.

”With only a few days to go before the primary election for the coveted Maine’s Senate seat, Platner is unlikely to exit the race—especially as winning the race could be crucial for the Democratic Party to take control of the Senate in November. What the impact of the latest revelations involving Platner will be on Maine voters remains to be seen.

Other polls conducted before the, a midsized public research university located north of Boston, Platner has the support of 48 percent of voters, compared to 43 percent for Collins, with 6 percent undecided and 2 percent supporting another candidate.

“The Maine U.S. Senate race is shaping up to be the most contentious in the country. There are worrying signs for both major, active candidates,” said in a statement John Cluverius, director of survey research for the Center for Public Opinion at UMass Lowell and an associate professor of political science.

“For Collins, a bad economy and historically unpopular president are making the road to reelection extremely bumpy. Although Platner slightly leads in the poll, he’s less well known than Collins, which makes voters more persuadable as new information comes out about him. ” The ranked-choice Democratic primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 9. If Platner wins, he will face Collins in the general election on Tuesday, November 3.





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