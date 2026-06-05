Graham Platner accuser hits NYT for allegedly softening allegations, says coverage was 'gift' to Democrat

Lyndsey Fifield, ex-girlfriend of Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, has accused The New York Times of intentionally softening her abuse allegations against him, claiming the outlet ignored screenshots and omitted corroborating testimonies from...

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', hit The New York Times for allegedly softening her allegations of abuse, saying coverage was a"gift" to the Democrat's campaign.about Platner's history of being a"narcissistic abuser," Fifield claims the outlet failed to include corroboration from other women that she offered and left out screenshots and other evidence she provided. "Why does it say ‘nobody could corroborate’ when I offered them sources that COULD corroborate? " she wrote on X. "Where were the screenshots they’d said they would use?

Or the mention that I’d supported local democrats and that most of my family are liberal? The editors said it was too much, they explained. The Times also failed to include any mention that I DID confide in multiple friends through the years that Graham had been abusive — long before he was running for office. Those friends confirm they told the Times so.

"Senate candidate Graham Platner is under fire, but it was his wife Amy Gertner coming out with a controversial five-minute social media post by the campaign to denounce the"attacks" while she did not deny the allegations of infidelity in a new marriage.the Times posted Thursday night, the outlet identified Fifield as"a Virginia conservative who has worked for right-leaning groups and Republican campaigns. " "Where were the screenshots they’d said they would use?

Or the mention that I’d supported local democrats and that most of my family are liberal?

" She also says that, in an effort to get her to go on the record, the outlet put her in contact with other women who Platner allegedly abused and who the Times said would be in the story. But when the story was published, Fifield wrote, these women were nowhere to be found. Graham Platner, the Democrats' presumptive Senate nominee in Maine, holds an energy event in Ellsworth, Maine on Monday, May 11, 2026.

"After the story went up I began to ask them … wait, where are the stories from the other women? Where are their accusations of sexual assault? Why am I the focus? Why are there 11 paragraphs dedicated to detailing my work history ?

" she wrote on X. "The Times also failed to include any mention that I DID confide in multiple friends through the years that Graham had been abusive — long before he was running for office. Those friends confirm they told the Times so. "





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