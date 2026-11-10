Graham Norton Calls ITV Show The Neighbourhood Disastrous After Cancellation

Graham Norton admits his cancelled reality series The Neighbourhood was disastrous as ITV pivots back to proven formats like Love Island following poor ratings.

Graham Norton has publicly described his failed television project, The Neighbourhood, as a disaster following its cancellation in August. The broadcaster shared these candid reflections on the podcast Wanging On with Graham Norton and Maria McErlane. He confirmed that the programme did not meet expectations despite initial high-profile promotion.

Norton Admits Programme Was A Disaster

The entertainer discussed the failure while talking about potential appearances on other shows. He declined to participate in Celebrity Traitors because he had just completed his big disastrous ITV show last year. His co-host Maria McErlane attempted to soften the blow by suggesting it was not that disastrous. Norton insisted the experience really was a disaster for him. He joked that it was not the biggest disaster ITV ever had but admitted it was a disaster for a minute. He did not specify what other major failures the network has experienced since then.

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ITV Executives Learn Lessons From Flop

ITV Entertainment Commissioning Editor Joe Mace addressed the failure at the Edinburgh TV festival. He stated that the broadcaster has learned lessons from the TV flop which aired earlier this year. Mace explained that they talk about taking risks and then put them into action. The format involved creating a neighbourhood where people judged how families would behave. It contained many good ITV ingredients according to the executive. However, the experiment did not work as planned. Mace said they intend to leave the failed concept in the past.

The executive highlighted that viewers come to ITV for fast turnaround live reality TV first and foremost. Audiences have been served the best content in those shows through Love Island and Big Brother. ITV should probably stick to those proven formats instead of trying new things. There is a lot of great post-produced reality TV out there currently. That lane is perhaps not one ITV should be in anymore. That is their ambition now moving forward.

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Poor Ratings Lead To Slot Changes

The programme suffered from plummeting ratings after an embarrassing U-turn by the network. ITV relegated The Neighbourhood to the graveyard slot mid-series amid poor reviews. The launch attracted 1.2 million viewers initially. By the third episode, just 500,000 tuned in to watch. The series was set to launch Norton on the channel and rival the BBC popular The Traitors. It failed to get the curtains twitching for audiences. ITV made the brutal decision to shift episodes to streaming platform ITVX. They moved the slot on ITV1 from 9pm to 10.45pm after the evening news.

Cancellation Confirmed By Network

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the show will not return for a new series currently. They expressed pride in the big bold and ambitious nature of The Neighbourhood. The network thanked everyone in front and behind the camera for hard work and dedication. Daily Mail contacted ITV and Graham for comment regarding the situation. It was revealed in August that the show was axed due to being panned by viewers. ITV bosses said they won't make a show like it again. They will stick to tried and tested reality formats going forward. The Neighbourhood saw real life households compete in games. The most popular family was supposed to win £250,000. This remains Graham's first reality project attempt.