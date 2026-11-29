TV presenter Graeme Hall exits Strictly Come Dancing as the ninth eliminated couple, losing the dance-off to Dani Dyer. His season ends after nine weeks of competition.

Graeme Hall has been eliminated from the BBC ballroom competition Strictly Come Dancing, marking the ninth celebrity exit of the current series. The sixty-year-old television presenter and dog trainer left the show on Sunday following a judges' results show that featured a decisive dance-off between his team and that of Dani Dyer.

Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley Exit the Competition

Graeme Hall and his professional partner Lauren Oakley were the ninth couple to depart the series after a unanimous decision by the judging panel to save Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin from elimination. The dance-off required the remaining couples to showcase their skills in a head-to-head performance to determine who would stay and who would go.

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Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin performed a Quickstep routine set to the song Little Talks by the band Of Monsters And Men. Their performance was judged against the Paso Doble that Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley performed to Queen's classic rock anthem We Will Rock You.

Reflecting on a Journey Cut Short by Stroke

For Graeme Hall, this season represented a significant personal milestone and a triumphant return to the dance floor after a health crisis forced him to pause his hobby. The sixty-year-old had previously suffered a stroke in 2019, which compelled him to give up dancing for several years. Following his recovery and a subsequent heart operation to address a hole in his heart, he viewed this opportunity as a chance to reclaim a lost passion.

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Upon his elimination, Graeme Hall expressed deep gratitude for the experience, describing it as wonderful and full of moments to be proud of. He acknowledged the immense effort of the production crew, noting that the people working behind the scenes are as critical to the show's success as the celebrities on screen. He described the environment as a joyous experience that he deeply valued throughout his time on the program.

Lauren Oakley Praises Dedication and Joy

Lauren Oakley, Graeme Hall's professional dance partner, offered high praise for her partner's commitment to improving his craft. She highlighted his dedication to learning more about ballroom and Latin dancing and his desire to perfect his technique every step of the way. She noted that he brought a significant amount of joy to the dance floor on Saturday nights, a quality that endeared him to both the production team and the viewing public.

Graeme Hall reciprocated the admiration, stating that Lauren Oakley had always been his favorite female dancer on the show. He credited her as a clever choreographer and an amazing teacher who pushed him when necessary. He asserted that without her guidance and support, the pair would not have achieved the progress they made over the nine weeks of the competition.

Controversy Surrounds Instant Dance Challenge

The elimination followed a chaotic Saturday night episode that featured the Instant Dance challenge, a segment where celebrities must perform a routine with no prior rehearsal. The twist required participants to draw a dance style at random, rush to the costume department, and learn a new routine on the spot. The segment drew sharp criticism from viewers, with some describing the resulting performances as horrific television and utter chaos.

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During the same chaotic episode, EastEnders actress Lacey Turner experienced a wardrobe malfunction while performing a rumba with professional partner Vito Coppola. As they attempted to start the routine, Lacey Turner tried to flee the floor, leading to a moment where she had to cover herself after her sequinned dress rode up. Vito Coppola apologized for the mishap, which occurred shortly after Lacey Turner received her highest marks of the series for a previous waltz performance.

Personal Stakes and Future Plans

Graeme Hall's participation was driven by more than just personal fulfillment; he had expressed a strong desire to impress his ninety-year-old mother. The love of dance runs deep in his family history, with his mother having met his late father on a dancefloor in the 1950s. His journey on the show served as a testament to resilience and the power of pursuing dreams despite physical setbacks.

As the series progresses, the remaining couples will continue to face weekly challenges and elimination dances. The removal of Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley reduces the field of competitors, setting the stage for further intense performances and potential drama in the coming weeks of the BBC entertainment staple.