Graduation Ceremony Brawl: Spectator Attacks Student at Virginia High School

A high school graduation at Virginia Commonwealth University turned chaotic when a spectator rushed the stage and attacked a student. Evan J. Williams Jr., 20, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and property damage. Police used over 50 officers to restore order, and the ceremony continued. Superintendent Jason Kamras condemned the disruption.

A Virginia high school graduation descended into chaos when a spectator rushed the stage and attacked a student who was walking to receive his diploma.

Evan J. Williams Jr., 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct and damage to private property in connection with the brawl that broke out during John Marshall High School’s graduation ceremony at Virginia Commonwealth University,shows the moment several attendees began to fight on the students’ special day in front of shocked family members just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the school’s Siegel Center. At least four university police officers are seen rushing toward the front of the stage to break up the melee, as other audience members jump in to join the fracas or scramble to help stop it.

Several more altercations broke out outside the Siegel Center as police worked to break up the initial fight and clear the venue. VCU Police Maj. Nicole Dailey said more than 50 officers from both her department and the Richmond Police Department responded to the brawl and helped restore order so the ceremony could continue,Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said he deployed officers to VCU’s parking decks to ensure attendees could leave safely.

Police are still reviewing security footage from inside and outside the venue to piece together what led up to the brawl, and said Williams and others could face additional charges, the outlet reported. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras condemned the actions of those who disrupted the ceremony and warned that outbursts like those seen Wednesday would not be tolerated.

“Whatever acrimony, whatever concerns you may have with anybody in the community, leave that at home, or don’t come to graduation,” Kamras said during a press conference. Kamras praised police for their quick response and said enhanced security measures have been put in place for upcoming graduations at Richmond High School for the Arts and the Richmond Success Academy, the outlet reported.

Kamras also urged the community not to overshadow John Marshall students, who achieved a 100% graduation rate this year, by disrupting their “day of celebration. ”





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