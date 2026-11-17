They run $329 and are up for preorder now.

The GW200 brings a spate of upgraded features to the table. First of all, there's a newly-designed audio driver. The 44mm S is based on the larger drivers found with some of its wired headphones, like the.

The company promises they delivery"clarity, detail and a full-bodied musical presentation while preserving the openness and natural character that define the Grado listening experience.

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" The battery life here has also been improved. The GW100 headphones topped out at just 15 hours. This was an issue even back in 2018.

However, the GW200 can last around 60 hours per charge, which is more in line with competitors. They can also operate via a wired 3.5mm connection and this won't draw any power. They use Bluetooth 5.4 and support for a bunch of common codecs, including Qualcomm aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive and SBC, among others. The headphones also include multipoint connectivity that can maintain two simultaneous Bluetooth connections.

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That should make it easy to switch audio sources on the fly. These are on the lighter side, especially when compared to the GW100 headphones. The GW200 cans weigh 235 grams and include a padded leather strap and an adjustable steel band. They even integrate with the company's complete range of standalone headphone cushions, for increased comfort.

Grado's new GW200 headphones are available to preorder right now and cost $329. Shipments should go out in December. Since launching the wireless GW100 headphones back in 2018, the company has also