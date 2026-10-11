Jets Keep Will McDonald IV and Geno Smith After Quiet Trade Deadline, Retain 2-7 Record

The New York Jets made only one deadline move, trading safety Andre Cisco to Detroit for a 2029 sixth-round pick, while declining offers for Will McDonald IV and keeping Geno Smith and Breece Hall.

The New York Jets remained inactive at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, making only one transaction by sending safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions. The team received a sixth-round draft pick in return, which the league transaction wire now lists as a 2029 selection rather than the previously reported 2028 pick. This single move highlighted a day defined more by what the Jets did not do compared to their previous two years of high-profile activity.

General manager Darren Mougey made almost no other moves despite receiving significant offers for key roster players. Edge rusher Will McDonald IV requested a trade earlier in the week, but the Jets allegedly declined an offer reportedly as high as a second-round pick. McDonald, the team's 2023 first-round selection, has recorded 24 and a half career sacks but has seen his role diminish since the team switched to a 3-4 defense.

Also read Andre Cisco Trade Grades: Lions Add Depth to Their Secondary

The decision to hold onto McDonald raises questions about the future of the edge rusher who is currently outside the starting lineup. He played only 23 defensive snaps in Kansas City before deciding he had enough after head coach Aaron Glenn held a conversation with him last week. Glenn stated that McDonald remains a good player and that the team will continue trying to put him in positions to make plays.

New York also retained cornerback Nahshon Wright, whom they signed in the offseason to a one-year contract worth 3.5 million dollars. Wright led all NFL cornerbacks with five interceptions in 2025 for the Bears but has played just 22 snaps this season, all on special teams. It seemed curious that a Jets defense with only one interception in 26 games under Glenn would not utilize Wright's proven ball skills.

The Jets kept receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, both considered the foundation of what Mougey is building. There was late talk that the Minnesota Vikings inquired about Jets starter Geno Smith due to struggles from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. That inquiry went nowhere, and the Jets retained the 36-year-old veteran in his second stint with the franchise.

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Smith has been a fine signal-caller for New York, but he does not seem like the long-term answer at quarterback. The Jets already appear likely to draft at the position in the 2027 draft, so it would have made sense to get capital to bolster an important upcoming draft class. Instead, the team stuck with its current roster despite the aging quarterback.

Braelon Allen took over the offense when Hall was out, leading many to think that Hall would be traded. Instead, the Jets are now looking at a split backfield where both running backs do their best work as primary ball-carriers. This decision means the team did not acquire additional assets for a rebuild that seems inevitable.

The lack of other activity was neither good nor bad for the franchise overall. The Jets were holders rather than buyers or sellers, leaving them in limbo as questions linger about job security at the coaching position. New York's leadership is in must-win territory with a 5-21 record in the Aaron Glenn era.

That record has come with constant criticism, making it understandable why New York would not make moves with the coaching staff in jeopardy. However, the lack of selling from the Jets does raise eyebrows given the opportunities available. The edge rusher wanted out, and it seems like the Jets are holding him hostage for a project that looks like it is at the end of its leash.

The overall grade for the Jets trade deadline was a C-, reflecting the missed opportunities. The Jets stood pat at the deadline, leaving them where they were as a 2-7 team looking ahead to 2027. It seems Aaron Glenn and company are on their last leg with the playoffs out of the question.

The Jets did not lose any talent, but they may have held back the talent they do have. Instead of getting rid of a player who does not want to be there, an aging quarterback, and a running back who looks to have been eclipsed, the Jets stuck with their guns. This approach has led them to the cellar of the AFC.

The lack of activity did not truly hurt or help New York; it just left the Jets in limbo waiting for the offseason to begin. They had a chance to amass even more draft capital than they currently hold but chose stability over change. The quiet deadline leaves the franchise with unresolved questions about its future direction.

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Andre Cisco and the Jets were clearly not a match made to last more than a season. The veteran safety has played only 191 snaps this season, with 168 of those coming in the first three weeks. New York got draft value for someone who likely will not be on the team next year.

While the Cisco trade hurts the depth of the Jets secondary, it does not affect the team much otherwise. Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick are locked in at the starting safety positions. Barring injury, this trade should be a net positive for New York as they can use the pick to find safety depth if needed.

The Jets were relatively quiet at the trade deadline compared to the past two years when they made headlines with the Davante Adams trade. They also sent away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in previous cycles. This inactivity marks a stark contrast to their recent history of aggressive roster management.

Gang Green made one trade during the deadline that was nothing sexy but a fair return for a player clearly outside the starting lineup. The Jets were able to flip an expiring contract for a sixth-round pick. This move provided some asset accumulation without sacrificing core pieces of the current roster.

The team's inactivity at the deadline suggests a lack of clear strategy moving forward. They did not lose much talent, but they also were incapable of boosting an already stacked draft chest. The Jets remain in a precarious position with a losing record and no immediate path to contention.

Questions about the future of the coaching staff and key players will dominate the offseason. The Jets need to decide whether to commit to Aaron Glenn or start fresh. The retention of McDonald and Smith suggests a desire to compete, but the record says otherwise.

The franchise is at a crossroads with critical decisions looming. The lack of movement at the deadline has left fans and analysts wondering about the true intentions of the front office. The Jets must now prepare for a difficult road ahead in the final months of the season.