The Chicago Cubs like to do their free agency business in waves. After signing Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato in a 12-hour span, the team pulled off another pai

Jul 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter signing Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato in a 12-hour span, the team pulled off another pair of moves on Friday night. They first reportedly, who was another one of the few Japanese star players ready to make the move to the majors. Very soon after came multiple reports regarding the addition of Ryan Yarbrough, who spent his previous two seasons with the Yankees.

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The second season will be an option . Yarbrough is 35 years old and has nine years of MLB experience under his belt. All things considered, unlike Itoh, it's unclear exactly which role the Cubs expect Yarbrough to play in 2027. The veteran arm has plenty of experience both out of the bullpen and as a starter.