Grading the Cubs' Reported Signing of Trevor Rogers to a Big Five-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs have made their first big move of the offseason, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Morosi reported late Monday that the Cub
Jun 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers delivers during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chicago Cubs have made their first big move of the offseason, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi.that the deal is set at five years, $120 million. He also noted that deferrals will bring the present value down a little.Also readTwo rookies got As: Grading the Chicago Bears vs. the New Orleans Saints
The 29-year-old Rogers spent his last two-and-a-half seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, coming to Baltimore at the 2024 deadline as part of the deal that sent Kyle Stowers to the Miami Marlins. In 2026, he posted a 4.03 ERA in 30 starts, covering 169.2 innings for an Orioles team that finished fourth in the AL East and missed the playoffs for a second straight season.
He had a very solid second half, however, pitching to a 3.19 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in his final 15 starts. Rogers' true breakout was his stellar 2025 season, which saw him post a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts and 109.2 innings, along with a 0.90 WHIP and 103 strikeouts. May 24, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers pitches in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSkubal was, of course, the No. 1 arm on anyone's list on Earth. But the Cubs had to be realistic, and they went for who was possibly the second-best option on the market — at a much more reasonable price. The Cubs haven't given a free-agent pitcher a deal in excess of $100 million since signing Yu Darvish to a six-year, $126 million deal in 2018.
But Jed Hoyer and the front office made it clear that the team was in pursuit of a refurbished rotation in 2027, and Rogers brings a Wrigley Field-friendly arsenal to the table. He has one of the more effective four-seam fastballs in the league and has upped its velocity by more than three ticks since 2024 .list, with Ben Clemens writing that Rogers has a "whole alphabet full of ERA estimators" that make him incredibly effective.
Clemens also noted that Rogers' command struggles have been "comprehensively fixed.
" Those strides in command have allowed him to get a lot of chase and rarely issue walks -- his 5.6% walk rate wasamong qualified pitchers in 2026. He also dramatically reduced his hard-hit rate between 2025 and 2026 by a whopping 12.2%, going from 48.4% to 36.2% in the span of a season. On top of all that, Rogers now gets to pitch in front of the best defense in baseball.
For a pitcher whoseAll in all, it's a deal that the Cubs needed to make to assert themselves in the market this offseason, and it's a very solid first step in the right direction. I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism.
As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars.
I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar , find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.
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