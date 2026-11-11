Chiefs Trade Fourth- and Fifth-Round Picks to Colts for Wide Receiver Josh Downs

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 fourth- and fifth-round pick, with the Colts also sending a 2027 seventh-rounder to Kansas City. Downs, in the final year of his rookie contract, requested the trade after Indianapolis dealt Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, sending a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Indianapolis.

The Colts also sent a 2027 seventh-round pick back to Kansas City. The deal was completed Tuesday. The 25-year-old Downs requested a trade after the Colts traded Pro Bowl offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and All-Pro DeForest Buckner in October. His wish was granted on deadline day.

Also read Instant Grades: Colts Get Strong Return From Josh Downs Trade

Chiefs Waive Remigio For Downs

The Chiefs waived punt and kick returner Nikko Remigio after acquiring Downs, suggesting the team may use Downs in that role. Downs has returned punts during his career, averaging 9.8 yards per return. His first game with the Chiefs will be against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City enters that game with a 6-2 record, while Atlanta is 3-6.

In nine games this season, Downs caught 33 passes for 354 yards. Over 54 career games with the Colts, he recorded 224 receptions for 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns. Indianapolis selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Colts.

Advertisement

Downs took to social media to express his excitement about the trade. He posted a GIF of an exultant Vince Carter from his retirement ceremony. In a separate post, he thanked the Colts. I am beyond grateful and blessed for my time in Indy.

Nothing but love For the Shoe, Downs wrote on X. The Chiefs were willing to give up a fourth-round pick for Downs well before deadline day, but the Colts held firm until Tuesday, when Kansas City added the fifth-rounder to seal the deal. The Colts had leverage because the entire league knew the Chiefs were in desperate need of a starting-caliber wide receiver.

Chiefs Need Starting Wide Receiver

Meanwhile, the Colts essentially had to trade Downs, and the Chiefs essentially had to add a receiver, so the leverage game evened out and both sides got what they wanted. After an offseason of discussion about how badly Kansas City needed to invest in its wide receiver room, the team was left scrambling in November because its current group of pass catchers has not been good enough or healthy enough to keep the offense afloat.

Rashee Rice has been solid when healthy, but Xavier Worthy has not taken a third-year jump. Jalen Royals and Andrew Armstrong have not made much of their workloads, and rookie Cyrus Allen has only five catches despite training camp hype. This was a predictable problem with the Chiefs roster well before the season began. The Colts got very fair value for their 2023 third-round pick.

A simple trade of Downs for a fourth-rounder would have felt like a better deal for the Chiefs, but the Chiefs packaged the fourth- and fifth-rounders rather than sending a single third-round pick to Indianapolis. Downs is only guaranteed to be in Kansas City through the remainder of this season. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to hit free agency in the spring.

That is part of the reason he was available for roughly third-round value, while players like Brian Thomas Jr. with additional team control did not get moved at the deadline. If the Chiefs enjoy their time with Downs throughout the second half of this season and if Downs is willing to forego full-on free agency for the sake of pairing up with Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City could pay Downs and ensure he will not just be a half-season rental.

Advertisement

Fair Trade For Contender And Rebuilder

Even if Downs leaves in free agency, the Chiefs would be able to recoup some value with a compensatory pick. The Chiefs absolutely did not get ripped off. The Colts certainly did not get swindled. This is about as fair of a mid-level trade as you will find between a contender and a rebuilder, and both teams are better off now than they were on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, only two wide receivers were actually traded, and they both came from Indianapolis. The Colts sent Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 sixth-round pick, while the Chiefs added Downs. The Chiefs grade for this move comes in around a B. It was a good move that Kansas City had to make.

If I were in general manager Brett Veach's shoes as the clock ticked down on deadline day, I would have accepted this same final offer. You could ask why a fifth-round pick matters at all. The NFL Draft is always a bit of a guessing game, and Day 3 draftees rarely become impact players. Keeping more picks means taking more swings on players who could round out your roster at very low salaries for years to come.

Draft Pick Value And History

In 2025, the Chiefs fourth- and fifth-rounders were Royals and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, two players who have not yet made an impact in the pros. In 2024, Jared Wiley, Jaden Hicks, and Hunter Nourzad were selected. Hicks is KC's third safety, while the others are organizational depth. In 2023, Chamarri Conner and BJ Thompson were picked.

Conner is a valued starter in the final year of his rookie deal, while Thompson never stuck. In 2020, L'Jarius Sneed and Mike Danna were massive hits, but they came many draft classes ago. That is to reiterate why I would always like to have a few more draft picks, given the opportunity, but I am certainly not bent out of shape about the extra selection needed to seal the deal to bring Downs to KC.

Much like any overachieving student, perhaps you are not content with a B and would like to raise your grade later in the year with some extra credit. The Chiefs can do that, too.