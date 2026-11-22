The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are just a little over halfway through the 2026 NFL season, which means they’re having to take this bye-week development seriously. T

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates with running back Zach Charbonnet after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Seattle Seahawks are just a little over halfway through the 2026 NFL season, which means they’re having to take this bye-week development seriously. Theperformances this season, but there have been many points where sloppy play and poor decisions held the team back. There have been redeeming moments for many position units on the team.

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Here are the grades for each position unit for the Seahawks through the first ten games. Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold talks with quarterback Drew Lock prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect ​This season has been difficult for the quarterbacks, especially Sam Darnold, who has fallen victim to several injuries and the.

Darnold has looked great for most of the game against the Washington Commanders and all of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He still has a rough touchdown-to-interception ratio of 10:9. His game back in Week 12 versus the San Francisco 49ers should be an indication of whether he can be a long-term answer for Seattle. ​Backup quarterback Drew Lock, however, has been stellar in his three starts, including two versus the Arizona Cardinals.

In four games played, Lock has thrown for 837 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. While, they need to realize he accomplished this in the two games against Arizona and last week versus the Las Vegas Raiders. ​The Seahawks knew there would be some regression in the running game without running back Kenneth Walker III, but the front office put too much trust in power backs Emanuel Wilson Jr. and George Holani.

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It didn’t help that rookie Jadarian Price had fumbling issues before being placed on IR. The Seahawks might be finally finding some rhythm and consistency in the run game with veteran. Through the first ten games of the season, JSN leads the league in receptions , receiving yards , touchdowns and receiving first downs . The other three receivers in Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton, have combined for 50 receptions, 558 yards and four touchdowns.

Kupp is well past his prime, but Shaheed and Horton haven’t had breakout games as a pass-catcher this season. Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect ​This season hasn’t been a breakout season for third-year tight end AJ Barner, who has caught 26 receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown. He has been reliable in the jumbo offense, getting first downs under center. He has been more reliable than not when it comes to blocking, but he’s been poorly utilized as a fullback in some games.

Meanwhile, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup and fullback Brady Russell have been serviceable as blockers. Finally, Elijah Arroyo has been incredibly disappointing in six games before suffering injuries. Expectations were high for this Seahawks’ offensive line to be better than last year. Guard Grey Zabel and right tackle Abraham Lucas have heavily regressed.

Left tackle Charles Cross and left guard Quenton Nelson are injured. Only right guard Anthony Bradford and center Jalen Sundel are healthy and reliable. The Seahawks have allowed 22 sacks this season and haven’t opened a lot of holes in the running game. The team may make some long-term changes after this season.

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​The Dark Side Defense’s pass rush hasn’t been as elite as last season, but the line is still strong. They’re finding ways to put pressure on the quarterback in the last few games. Seattle’s defensive line is a key reason why the defense is eighth in run defense, but allowed the least amount of yards per rush in the league at 3.4 yards.

Leonard Williams’ absence will be felt for however long he is out, butNov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV and linebacker Drake Thomas make a tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect ​Derick Hall and DeMarcus Lawrence have carried the edge rushers unit early in the season.

Within the last few games, Uchenna Nwosu and Dante Fowler Jr. have come to life with some key sacks and pressure in the backfield. Meanwhile, Ernest Jones IV and Drake Thomas are tenacious tackling machines defending the run and the passing game. The one concern is their lack of recognition while playing in zone coverage. ​The Seahawks might have one of the most elite secondary, if not the best, the best secondary in the league.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon andare two of the most efficient and dynamic defenders in the league. The other corners have had great moments. Safety Julian Love is another player that All-Pro consider and Ty Okada remains an underrated weapon. Seattle is second in pass defense this season, just behind the Minnesota Vikings.

​The Seahawks are allowing only 4.3 yards per punt return, with punter Michael Dickson creating bad return moments for the opposing team with his high hang time and his deep kicks. He is another key reason why the Seahawks start the other team’s drives. Jason Myers is having one of his least productive seasons, but he is still 16-of-19 in field goals. He is, however, 3-for-3 on attempts over 50 yards this season.

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.