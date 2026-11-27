PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally made their biggest move of the offseason so far, with just days before the Dec. 1 lockout. The Pirates announced tha

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis asks for an appeal to third base on a check swing by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang during the ninth inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally made their biggest move of the offseason so far, with just days before the Dec. 1 lockout. It's a somewhat surprising trade, as Davis played a big role behind the plate for the Pirates the past two seasons and was selected first overall out of Louisville in the 2021 MLB Draft.

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Grading the Pirates' Addition of Tim Tawa Tawa also came out of the 2021 MLB Draft, but 317 picks later in the 11th round at 318th overall out of Stanford. He made his MLB debut in 2025 and has been a below-average hitter so far, hitting .225/.287/.375 for an OPS of .662 in 178 games with 115 hits, 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 60 RBI.