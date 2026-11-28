The Aggies' defense delivered one of its best performances of the season, but another offensive disaster resulted in another bad defeat.

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Tank King celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Angelo McCullom during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Texas A&M’s season ended the way much of it unfolded: with an offense unable to score a touchdown and a defense left to keep the Aggies within reach. Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart throws the ball during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectmade several good throws, especially when targeting Aaron Gregory. Still, the Aggies never found the end zone, and Hart couldn't elevate an offense that has struggled for months. Marcel Reed contributed a little with his legs but was largely absent. Neither quarterback was enough to change the result.