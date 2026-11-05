Grading Every Pelicans Player After Win vs. Jazz

For the first time in two years, the New Orleans Pelicans have a .500 record. That alone makes Wednesday night's victory worth remembering. New Orleans managed

Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey reacts during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the first time in two years, the New Orleans Pelicans have a .500 record. That alone makes Wednesday night's victory worth remembering. New Orleans managed just two winning streaks of at least four games all of last season. This year, the Pelicans have matched that accomplishment in their first eight games.

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The Pelicans trailed by 15 points in the fourth quarter and six in overtime before rallying for a 120-113 win over the Utah Jazz. Saddiq Bey provided late scoring, Derik Queen carried the fourth-quarter offense, and Herb Jones and Zion Williamson helped shut down Utah when it mattered most. It was an impressive comeback against a shorthanded opponent, though New Orleans' offensive shortcomings remain impossible to ignore.

With Trey Murphy sidelined,He saved his best work for overtime, scoring eight points during the Pelicans' final kick to the finish. His fadeaway jumper with 36.8 seconds remaining extended the lead to six and effectively put the game away. Bey made tough shots, attacked favorable matchups, and committed only one turnover. On a night when New Orleans struggled offensively, he was its most dependable scorer when it mattered.

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Jones scored only two points, but his defensive imprint was all over this win. The Pelicans outscored Utah by 21 points during his 37 minutes, the best differential on the team. in overtime. After Keyont George opened the period with consecutive three-pointers, Jones and Williamson helped disrupt Utah's offense, including forcing George into an airball and a shot-clock violation. Jones shot 1-of-7, but his defense helped determine the outcome.

He remains the Pelicans' ultimate teammate. Williamson was shut out in the first half before scoring all 23 of his points after the break. He wasn't his typically efficient self, finishing 6-of-14, but his ability to attack the basket and draw fouls was essential. His two late free throws helped secure the victory.

More encouraging was his defensive activity in overtime. Williamson provided important help against George and finished with two blocks. The slow start and limited rebounding keep his grade from being higher, but his second-half response was impressive. Without Queen's fourth-quarter performance, New Orleans probably doesn't reach overtime.

The second-year big man scored 14 points in the period, repeatedly using his footwork and touch to attack Utah's interior defense. His nine rebounds and six assists demonstrated his versatility. But Queen also committed a costly late turnover, struggled with his shooting, and was part of a porous defensive effort on the interior. His offensive creativity never ceases to impress.

His decision-making and defensive consistency remain works in progress. Murray made several big plays in his, despite another uneven offensive performance from the starting backcourt. His four steals and eight rebounds helped New Orleans defensively, while his perfect free-throw shooting proved critical. Murray knocked down a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, then added two more in the final seconds to close out the win.

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Four turnovers and a costly late foul on Lauri Markkanen were negatives, but Murray finished +17 and delivered just enough down the stretch. Fears struggled with his shot but made one of the game's biggest plays. His offensive rebound and putback tied the score at 110 in overtime, completing New Orleans' revovery form a six-point deficit. He also made all six at the charity stripe and committed only two turnovers.

Still, his shooting efficiency, two assists, and defensive difficulties showed that he is very much a work in progress. Watford provided useful minutes off the bench, making his only field-goal attempt and five of six free throws. He also contributed a steal and a block. Three turnovers limited his effectiveness, but his versatility continues to give New Orleans another option in the frontcourt.

Matkovic made two of three shots, including a three-pointer, but struggled to make a significant impact against Utah's depleted frontcourt. The Pelicans were outscored by nine during his minutes. His shooting provides value, but he needs to offer more consistent rebounding and interior presence. Mathurin couldn't find his shot, missing all three attempts from beyond the arc.

His five rebounds, including three offensive boards, were nice. But with Murphy unavailable, New Orleans needed more scoring from Mathurin than he provided in 15 minutes. The Pelicans deserve credit for their resilience. They overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit, survived Utah's early overtime surge, and closed the extra period with a 16-3 run.

But New Orleans made only five three-pointers while Utah missed 36. The Pelicans needed 39 made free throws to overcome their offensive limitations against a shorthanded opponent. Four consecutive victories represent meaningful progress, even if the problems that contributed to the 0-4 start haven't disappeared. Now they have to prove they can sustain it.