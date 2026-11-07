Grading Every Pelicans Player After Loss vs. Timberwolves

The New Orleans Pelicans had spent four games overcoming many of the problems that contributed to their winless start. On Friday night, those problems finally c

Nov 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectmany of the problems that contributed to their winless startMinnesota ended New Orleans' winning streak with a 115-109 victory in the NBA Cup opener, capitalizing on the Pelicans' inconsistent offense, defensive lapses, and lack of composure. The Pelicans actually shot better than the Timberwolves from the field and from three-point range.

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However, Minnesota attempted 15 more three-pointers, grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, and held a significant advantage in free-throw attempts. New Orleans also struggled to keep its best scorers involved. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III combined for just 23 points on 17 field-goal attempts. After taking an 89-87 lead with 7:55 remaining, the Pelicans surrendered an 8-0 run and never recovered.

Minnesota outscored New Orleans 38-30 in the fourth quarter. The loss doesn't erase the progress made during the winning streak, but it demonstrates how much work remains. Fears led the Pelicans with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, adding five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He was aggressive in attacking the basket and provided points when New Orleans struggled to generate scoring opportunities.

However, Fears was more effective as a scorer than as an offensive organizer. The Pelicans' half-court execution remained inconsistent, and their primary scoring options weren't involved enough. His individual performance was encouraging, but learning to balance scoring with directing the offense remains an important part of his development. Matkovic was outstanding early, scoring 16 first-quarter points and making four three-pointers.

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He finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting. His perimeter shooting gave New Orleans a different offensive dimension and stretched Minnesota's defense.

However, Karl only scored two points after the opening quarter. He also collected just three boards and committed five fouls. His offensive versatility continues to make him an intriguing option at center. Still, the Pelicans need more consistent rebounding and defensive production from that spot.

Watford continues to make a positive impression in the Pelicans' rotation. He finished with 12 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes, shooting 4-of-7 from the field without committing a turnover. Watford's energy, versatility, and willingness to attack helped New Orleans during stretches when its offense lacked direction. His ability to contribute without requiring a lot of touches makes him a useful piece.

Bey provided another productive performance off the bench, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He made three of his six three-point attempts and helped keep New Orleans competitive down the stretch. Though he shot just five-for-17 overall, Bey continues to give the Pelicans reliable offensive production. Williamson finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals without committing a turnover.

His third-quarter performance helped New Orleans erase a six-point halftime deficit, butZion took only three shots in the first half and finished with 10 attempts in 36 minutes. He contributed in other areas, on the boards, and on defense, but the Pelicans need him to remain a consistent offensive threat. His ability to pressure the defense is too valuable to disappear for extended stretches.

Murphy scored 10 points on just seven field-goal attempts, adding five assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Everything he provided outside of scoring was important, but his limited offensive role remains difficult to understand. He is one of New Orleans' most dangerous perimeter weapons. Yet the Pelicans repeatedly struggle to create chances for him, even as their offense stalls.

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Dejounte Murray: D Murray finished with seven points on 3-of-11 shooting, adding four assists and two turnovers in 35 minutes. His fourth-quarter three-pointer briefly gave New Orleans the lead, but it was one of his few positive offensive moments. He struggled to create advantages off the dribble and rarely established control of the offense.

With Williamson and Murphy not getting shots, the Pelicans needed better playmakingQueen was largely ineffective in his 10 minutes, finishing with six points, four boards, and four turnovers. His giveaways damaged a team that couldn't find an offensive rhythm all night. Throughout his young career, Queen has shown impressive offensive instincts, but Friday wasn't his best performance. His decision-making and consistency remain areas requiring improvement.

He played only 14 minutes, went scoreless, and fouled out with 10:41 remaining after committing three quick fouls to open the fourth quarter. He also picked up a technical foul. It was a physical and emotional game.

However, his frustration and loss of composure were unacceptable. Jones is one of the Pelicans' most important defenders and a veteran expected to provide leadership. Instead, he left his teammates without their best perimeter defender for almost the entire fourth quarter. New Orleans needed his presence against Minnesota's backcourt.

Jones failed to make himself available when it mattered most. Mosley deserves credit for helping New Orleans recover from its 0-4 start, but Friday's performance raised familiar concerns about his team's offensive structure and defensive execution. The Pelicans attempted only 24 three-pointers compared to Minnesota's 39. Williamson and Murphy combined for just 17 field-goal attempts, while the offense repeatedly stalled between productive stretches.

Mosley's rotation decisions also deserve scrutiny. Jones came off the bench and played only eight minutes in the first half as the Pelicans fell behind, although fouling out was ultimately his own responsibility. New Orleans couldn't contain Minnesota's guards and failed to make the necessary adjustments as the Timberwolves took control late. The Pelicans have shown they can compete and win games with their current approach.

Friday demonstrated how quickly their weaknesses can overwhelm their strengths. Mosley's challenge is finding a more consistent formula before those problems become a recurring obstacle.