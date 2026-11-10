Grading Every Pelicans Player After Historic Loss vs. Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans' four-game winning streak has given way to three straight losses, the latest a historic embarrassment. Golden State handed New Orleans

Nov 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole gestures to the referee between plays during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New Orleans Pelicans' four-game winning streak has given way to three straight losses, the latest a historic embarrassment. Golden State handed New Orleans a 138-87 defeat Monday, the franchise's largest regular-season loss. The Pelicans missed starters Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Yves Missi, plus reserve Trendon Watford, but even those absences couldn't excuse a 51-point margin.

Also read Grading Every Pelicans Player After Loss vs. Clippers

The Warriors controlled the glass, won the paint, and finished with 37 assists. New Orleans was bad on offense and worse on defense, leaving no one who took the floor deserving of a high grade. Queen led New Orleans with 16 points, making four of eight shots and eight of 10 free throws. He added three blocks in 21 minutes, producing the strongest individual statistical performance among the Pelicans.

But four rebounds weren't enough against the Warriors, and his blocks didn't translate into effective interior defense. A fourth-quarter technical added a lapse in discipline. HisJones scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, made two of three attempts from beyond the arc, and collected six rebounds. Three offensive boards extended possessions for an offense struggling to generate points.

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His central assignment was helping organize and anchor the perimeter defense. Golden State's ball movement and shooting overwhelmed the Pelicans, and Jones couldn't change that. His offensive production didn't outweigh his share of the defensive breakdown. Matkovic contributed four points, six rebounds, and two assists in 17 minutes.

He shot 50 percent from the floor, missing both three-point attempts.around the basket. Instead, Golden State controlled the interior and repeatedly extended possessions. Matkovic supplied too little scoring or defensive influence to help New Orleans steady itself. Murray scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including two three-pointers, but committed five fouls in 18 minutes.

His foul trouble limited an already depleted rotation andOne assist also fell short of what New Orleans needed from its veteran guard. With Williamson and Murphy out, Murray had an even greater responsibility to create for others. His passing and defense weren't good enough. Bey handed out four assists without a turnover, but finished with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting.

He made only one of his five three-point attempts, contributing to the Pelicans' inability to keep pace with Golden State's offense.while Golden State built a 50-31 advantage. McGowens finished with eight points, two rebounds, a steal, and a block in 28 minutes. He avoided turnovers but shot 3-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three, and didn't have an assist. The extended run required more offensive involvement and defensive impact.

His steal and block were isolated contributions in a blowout, while his shooting didn't help make up for the absence of New Orleans' primary perimeter threat. Fears recorded eight assists, but six turnovers nearly negated all of them. He also struggled to score efficiently, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting and making just one of five three-point attempts. The Pelicans needed their point guard to create offense while protecting the basketball.

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Too often, his mistakes compounded their scoring difficulties. Combined with his share of the poor perimeter defense, the assists weren't enough to save his mark. Mathurin missed eight of nine shots and both three-point attempts, finishing with six points in 24 minutes. Four made free throws accounted for most of his scoring when New Orleans needed him to assume a larger offensive role.

He added two rebounds and no assists, steals, or blocks. With his shot failing, MathurinPoole played a team-high 34 minutes and produced seven points on 1-of-5 shooting, with two assists and two turnovers. That was a poor performance for a veteran scorer playing extended minutes. The Pelicans were outscored by 47 with him on the court.

He gave New Orleans their most insufficient effort on a night full of them. Johnson and Reese played only after the game was out of reach, leaving too little meaningful action to assign either a letter grade. Johnson finished with two points, three assists, two rebounds, and a steal in 12 minutes. Reese added two points and a block in nine minutes.

Four absences from the main rotation and the second night of a back-to-back didn't make things easy for Mosley. That doesn't excuse his team's failure to meet a basic standard of competitiveness. Golden State shot 54.9 percent, made 21 three-pointers, and outscored New Orleans 52-38 in the paint. The Pelicans never found an effective response, and their frustration resulted in four technical fouls.

Mosley bears responsibility for a team that lost its defensive organization and composure. A third consecutive defeat became a historic embarrassment, with no sustained response to prevent the game from unraveling.