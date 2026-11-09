Grading Every Buccaneers Position Group After Loss to Bears

Chicago, IL — Another primetime game for the Bucs in the books but this time, they couldn’t come away with a win. The Chicago Bears and Ben Johnson had some slo

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum reacts after making an interception against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin the books — but this time, they couldn’t come away with a win. The Chicago Bears' offense had some sloppy play throughout, with Caleb Williams having a rough night with four interceptions, but poor execution offensively by the Buccaneers meant that they never could really take advantage. Let’s take a deep dive into each position group and give our report cards out to each one of them.

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Some of them are not too bad, but some are not too pretty. It wasn’t a great game from Baker Mayfield. Two interceptions, some off throws, holding onto the ball too late — it just felt like a mess at times. It didn’t help that some of his playmakers couldn’t catch and execute on their own end, either.

Mayfield admitted after the game that turnovers are something he has to clean up, certainly when one of them went straight for six points for the Bears. This offense has to once again turn it around and, it starts with QB1. Bucky Irving is playing at phenomenal level right now. He's making guys miss, he's hard to tackle and he fights for every extra yard.

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He’s been the bright spot of this team and the top weapon offensively for weeks. Kenny Gainwell had a big 44-yard play that helped the Bucs get into the red zone. With solid blocking up front, I thought both running backs took advantage of the holes when they were there. Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson reacts after making a catch against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectInjuries certainly aren’t helping, but when the wideouts are on the field, simple catches and important ones alike are being dropped. Ted Hurst got benched after his drop Sunday night. Tez Johnson had two drops, too, but stayed in the game because of his experience. This group isn’t much of a threat in the passing game, and I don’t know if it’ll ever be under Zac Robinson.

For the most part, the blocking has been the best part of this unit. There were some targets to Cade Otton in this game, but Mayfield couldn’t hit him on the throws. Blocking surely helps, but the pass-game threat needs to show life here soon. This unit did the best they could with how well Chicago’s front seven has been playing as of late, certainly with the addition of Jeffery Simmons.

There were holes for Irving and Gainwell and a good amount time for Mayfield in the pocket. Penalties hurt this grade a tad, but overall, play-wise, not too shabby. I really liked what I saw from this room along with the pass rush off the edge. They were able to get movement up front and get Williams moving into uncomfortable positions.

This certainly helped with the four interceptions on the night in the secondary. Without having Yaya Diaby in the mix, David Walker, Anthony Nelson and Al-Quadin Muhammad had to step up. Luckily, once again, Rueben Bain Jr. continues to grow. He had a huge play tackling Luther Burden III and causing a fumble, which was recovered by safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.

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There were a few plays where things went sideways for Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter. I noticed from the press box that Anzalone had to call out Trotter on a missed gap assignment that allowed the Bears to get a first down. Eye discipline was good, though, with Trotter having a few plays rushing after Williams and not allowing for easy dump-offs. Anzalone grabbed his third interception of the season after having two last week against the Falcons.

It wasn’t a pretty start for the cornerback room, primarily for Zyon McCollum, giving up a touchdown and surrendering wide-open Bears players. He turned around his play by grabbing two interceptions, reaching a career season high of four. McCollum's tackling stood out as well, and he's looked strong in that department all season. Jacob Parrish tipped a ball off Williams' and helped Anzalone have a takeaway, giving Tampa Bay's offense great field position.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum reacts after making an interception against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAntoine Winfield Jr. left the game fairly early with an ankle injury after colliding with Calijah Kancey on a tackle. Tykee Smith grabbed an interception, and overall, the unit did fine with the help of the Bucs’ pass rush.

Melifonwu picked up a fumble in Bears’ territory, allowing Tampa Bay to tie the game. The kickoff team almost gave up a touchdown, but luckily a holding penalty was called, killing that chance. Kevin Knowles, primarily a gunner on punt teams, had impressive plays throughout the game. He was a fantastic addition right before the season began from Kansas City. Chase McLaughlin is Chase McLaughlin — always a trusted source.