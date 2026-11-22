Badgers bounce back and remain undefeated against the Boilermakers since 2003.

I didn’t necessarily know what to expect from the offense today. Against a bad Purdue defense, Wisconsin needed to find some sort of rhythm offensively.

However, with Colton Joseph getting the start, I was hesitant to simply assume that the Badgers would pick the Boilermakers apart. Joseph had a few moments where he still seemed rattled from his benching, namely the fumble and underthrow sequence that prevented Wisconsin from tacking onto its lead on its closing drive in the first half. Outside of a couple plays, however, he was as good, if not better, than we’ve seen him all year.

Also read Pacers Report Card: Grading Ivica Zubac, others in loss to James Harden, Cavaliers

He led a dominant rushing attack with 187 yards and two touchdowns, joined by Darrion Dupree with 125 yards and two touchdowns of his own. As a team, the Badgers carried 51 times for 381 yards. Despite just 127 total passing yards, this was one of the more dominant offensive efforts we’ve seen under Luke Fickell.

Of course, against a Big Ten bottom-feeder, I won’t jump to any conclusions about this offense, as it’s entirely possible it comes out and struggles mightily against Minnesota next week, but it was refreshing to see a strong effort against an inferior opponent. Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph warms up during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Advertisement

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOutside of the Boilermakers’ 75-yard, seven-minute drive in the second quarter, the Wisconsin defense didn’t allow a drive longer than 44 yards or five minutes. Obviously, against a bad Purdue team, you don’t want to see the lapses that led to a long drive, but that’s nitpicking. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. At the end of the day, holding a Big Ten opponent to 10 points in a 32-point win isn’t something to dwell on, especially considering the numbers that came out of this one. Against the pass, Mike Tressel’s unit allowed just 13 completions on 34 passing attempts from Purdue quarterbacks, holding the Boilermakers to just 133 yards through the air.

On the ground, the run defense was once again stout, allowing just 66 yards on 22 rushing attempts. Like I said of the offense, there’s no real conclusion to jump to from this game. The defense overwhelmed a bad offense, as it should do. It’s obviously a positive sign, but it needs to have a similar performance in a measuring-stick game next week.

Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Sebastian Cheeks during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe only reason for this grade being lower than the other units is because there wasn’t necessarily anything that stood out from the special teams. Gavin Lahm didn’t attempt a field goal and Sean West punted just two times.

Advertisement

The punts averaged 47 yards, but again, nothing that was game-changing. Between kickoffs and punts, Wisconsin only had one return that went one yard backwards, but it also didn’t allow any big returns from Purdue. Unless you want to be extremely picky, which would be justifiable given some of the losses under this regime, Wisconsin went on the road and smoked a bad opponent the way it was supposed to.

A loss here would’ve almost certainly been the end of this era, but with the win all focus shifts to the Golden Gophers next Friday. For today, I’m content with a beatdown of an inferior opponent and will wait until next week to make my final, concrete conclusion about the season. Drew Gentile is a Wisconsin native and has been covering Badger sports across a number of outlets, including at The Badger Herald.

He is majoring in journalism and sports media at the University of Wisconsin. Drew also covers the Horizon League for SB Nation's Mid-Major Madness.