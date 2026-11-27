Grading Detroit Lions Thanksgiving loss to Chicago Bears.

collapsed down the stretch, missing a massive opportunity on Thanksgiving. After building an 11-point lead in the fourth-quarter, the Lions allowed two late touchdowns and missed a chance to put the game away late.

They were beaten, 39-35, by the Chicago Bears in a game with first-place in the NFC North on the line. With the loss, the Lions fall to 8-3 on the season and drop into second-place.

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Additionally, they fall to 1-5 under head coach Dan Campbell on Thanksgiving. Jared Goff had some big moments early in the game, but his misses loomed large in the second-half. He finished 313 passing yards and a passing touchdown, which came at the end of a strong march at the end of the first-half.