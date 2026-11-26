The Orlando Magic have officially filled their 15th-and-final roster spot, adding more depth to the backcourt. Days after HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported th

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Orlando Magic have officially filled their 15th-and-final roster spot, adding more depth to the backcourt. Days after HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported the Magic were one of two teams to have interest in free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr., the Magic areThis is the Magic's first real external add since the end of last season; Nikola Vucevic is a fun feel-good story, but he's nothing more than a veteran leader at this stage of his career.

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Let's grade the signing! Feb 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Before we touch on the off-court issues , let's touch on the on-the-court activity. Drafted No. 30 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Porter has bounced around four different organizations before joining Orlando.