Grade I-listed house near Ely Cathedral on sale for £1.35m

The house, with its charming courtyard and Victorian elements, offers spacious living space and a study with views of Ely Cathedral's West Tower. The kitchen complements the older section of the building, and upstairs, one of the two bathrooms looks out to Ely Cathedral's West Tower. Would make a great addition to someone who loves history or those looking to move out of the city. It spans approximately 3,624 sq ft.

A Grade I-listed house built with stones that fell during the construction of Ely Cathedral is on sale for £1,350,000. The property, known as 9 The Gallery, is only 137 metres away from the cathedral and dates back to the thirteenth century.

It was later used as the stables and hayloft for the Bishop's Palace, which itself was built in the fifteenth century. The unique four-bedroom house features an imposing front door that opens into a hallway, where a window overlooks the cathedral grounds. Unique thirteenth century narrow lancet windows and a historic trap door are also present





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Ely Cathedral Historic Building Grade I-Listed House Stones From Ely Cathedral Features From Thirteenth Century

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