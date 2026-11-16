Gracie's Corner: Tiny Desk Concert

With beats cranked hard and a feature from Paul Wall, this family production out of Houston changes the way we hear nursery rhymes.

With beats cranked hard and a feature from Paul Wall, this family production out of Houston changes the way we hear nursery rhymes.song, it stopped me in my tracks.

The beat cranked so hard that I rushed over to see what my niece was watching.

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"This can't be for toddlers," I thought. Turns out I was being introduced to a platform that is educational, empowering and, yes, age-appropriate. It's not often that an animated series makes music that grown folks actually enjoy, but this family production out of Houston, Texas, has changed the way so many hear nursery rhymes. Graceyn Hollingsworth, the inspiration and voice behind Gracie, came to the Tiny Desk properly prepped.

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The series was created with Graceyn's parents, Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth and Dr. Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, when they noticed a lack of Black representation in children's programming. Both parents watched proudly from the Tiny Desk sidelines as 13-year-old Graceyn led the band through a high-energy, beat-heavy set that had kids and adults dancing and singing along. The little ones could hardly contain themselves when the costumed versions of Gracie and Derrick joined for"Phonics Song,""Elephant Song" and"Veggie Dance.

" Then Houston rap legend Paul Wall popped up for"Wheels on the Bus ," and the grown-ups got just as loud. By the end, the whole room was smiling and moving, soaking in a moment that showed what learning, inclusion, hard work and Black girl magic look like when they come together. NPR does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.