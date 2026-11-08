Gracie Hunt kicked off her bachelorette party weekend in a bride-to-be bikini with a coastal cowgirl theme ahead of her wedding to Derek Green.

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This weekend is her bachelorette party weekend. That means themes, that means outfits, and that means bikinis. If you're wondering, as I was, why this bachelorette party was taking place this weekend and didn’t go down during the bye week in October, I don’t know the official reason, but I did check their schedule.

Also read Stone‑age hunters in northern Europe may have used poison arrows to hunt big prey

Gracie Hunt wears a Super Bowl LIV pendant on the red carpet before the Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony on June 15, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The New York Jets are visiting Arrowhead on Sunday. That's not a game you want to overlook by any means, but it's also one where the top of the franchise doesn't have to be locked in entirely leading up to kickoff.

Let's not forget Hunt's marriage was going to have a football component to it either way, so long as she's the Chiefs heiress. But there's the added football aspect as franchise royalty comes together when she walks down the aisle. , the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. I wouldn’t count her out from showing up at Sunday's game, even after her bachelorette party weekend.

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What a Saturday of college football. I was up late, as I normally am, and decided to see if West Virginia was going to be able to upset No. 15 Texas Tech. They came close, as both teams turned off the defense in the first half. The final score ended up being 53-48 with the Red Raiders surviving the shootout and the truth of the matter is, I made it to the fourth quarter before falling asleep on the couch.

But what I did watch was magic. It was the perfect ending to a day that saw a kick-six, a carousel huddle, a successful fake punt and fake field goal. Oh, and the curse of being No. 1 this season continued as Miami lost on the road Jordan Faison of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish catches a touchdown pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. , on Nov. 7, 2026.

That's four different No. 1-ranked teams now that have lost. That's not all the fun that was had either. Not even close. If you're a Lane Kiffin hater, watching No. 7 Texas being able to hold off No. 18 Missouri was fun, if you're into the Longhorns staying in the mix.

But by far my favorite game on Saturday was in the Big Ten. No, it wasn't Penn State going out to Washington and winning a game. It wasn’t Michigan's truly pathetic performance either. It was No. 12 Ohio State being dragged to three losses by No. 23 Oregon.

If it had to be Oregon that stomped out any hope for the Buckeyes of getting a shot at a National Championship, then so be it. They dominated this game. Credit to the Ducks for going on the road and putting Ohio State's season to rest. Tom Brady always with models as we know.

Did you know latest is like nth one? He had a Gucci shot here in manhattan my. I read an article from 2025 about Marie Dee and recall other things in news as she was becoming known. I don’t need to know all about her but one Search states she’s still married and another states she was never married and recently dated a Soccer player.

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I honestly like knowing she’s from Texas and maybe still living in Texas and she classified herself as "I consider myself a wholesome porn star; I would never sleep with another man," she revealed.

"I essentially just make content with my husband and maybe one or two of my girlfriends. "If I'm being honest here, the only part I really understand from these two emails is the Kate Upton recognition. I'm glad that Vin's glad. I'm not sure what the Brady scoop is or what is going on in the other email, but I'm glad they showed up in my inbox.

It keeps me on my toes and keeps it interesting. Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and his wife, Kate Upton, pose for a photo during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Calif. , on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

That's all I have this week. There's another overseas game this morning which I really want to start boycotting but I just can't. We only have so many football games each year, and I'm going to watch as much of it as I can before the NFL goes full flag football. My Panthers are at home this week and the Denver Broncos are in town.

It's time to sack up and find out if you have what it takes to make a playoff run. The inbox is open. Remember, I want to see your meat. Send it in. I'll take anything and everything else as well at