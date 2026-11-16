Gracie Abrams Announces 2027 Australian Arena Tour With Arlo Parks Opening

Gracie Abrams confirms her return to Australia for July and August 2027, scheduling three nights in Melbourne and three in Sydney for The Look at My Life Tour.

Gracie Abrams has officially confirmed that she will bring The Look at My Life Tour to Australia in July and August 2027, performing six arena shows across two major cities. The British singer-songwriter will play three nights each at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena and Sydney's Afterpay Arena, expanding her live presence significantly. This announcement marks a strategic move to consolidate her touring schedule into concentrated runs in the Asia-Pacific region. Fans can expect large-scale productions as she transitions from theater venues to major arenas for these dates.

The tour itinerary begins with a three-night residency at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on July 27, 28, and 30, 2027. Following the Melbourne stop, Abrams will move to Sydney for three additional performances at the Afterpay Arena on August 3, 4, and 6, 2027. These specific dates provide multiple opportunities for fans to attend, reflecting the high demand for her music in both metropolitan centers. The selection of these prestigious venues underscores the growing scale of her live performances and production values.

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Abrams expressed deep affection for her Australian supporters in a public statement regarding the tour announcement. She noted that she has missed her fans intensely, stating that her heart began to sing as soon as the tour dates were confirmed. Her message conveyed genuine excitement about returning to Melbourne and Sydney, emphasizing that the show is one her team has worked very hard to produce. She hoped fans would love the performance as much as she loves creating it, adding that they will see each other soon.

Arlo Parks has been announced as a special guest for the Australian leg of The Look at My Life Tour. This addition brings further appeal to the concerts, as Parks is a highly respected artist with a dedicated following in the region. The collaboration between the two artists promises to create a dynamic and engaging concert experience for attendees. Their combined talent sets the stage for memorable performances that will likely sell out quickly given previous trends.

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The tour announcement follows a period of significant commercial success for Abrams, particularly with her recent album that debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in July. This achievement marked her first chart-topping album, driven by 124,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Produced by her longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner, the record also reached the number one spot in Australia, demonstrating her strong international appeal. A deluxe edition of the album is scheduled for release on November 20, featuring five additional tracks.

The deluxe edition includes Out of Nowhere, which she first performed at Glastonbury in 2025, and Crazy Girl, which was previously available only on vinyl. This new music will likely be integrated into the upcoming tour setlist, fueling interest in her live performances. The combination of chart-topping albums, critical acclaim, and fresh material positions her tour as a major event for music fans globally. Her ability to translate studio success into live demand is evident in her expanding tour footprint.

Gracie Abrams' previous visits to Australia illustrate her growing stardom, having sold out six theater shows during her first trip in January 2024. She returned in 2025 for the Secret of Us Tour, playing eleven arena dates across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. The upcoming 2027 dates represent a consolidation of her presence into just two markets, allowing for a more concentrated production. This shift indicates a mature approach to touring, focusing on high-density markets rather than a wide geographic spread.

The Secret of Us album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and spawned her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, That's So True. Her collaboration with Taylor Swift, us., earned a Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance, cementing her status in the industry. These achievements highlight her versatility and broad appeal, which drives ticket sales for her upcoming shows. Her growing catalog of hits ensures strong engagement from both new and long-time fans.

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The Australian leg of The Look at My Life Tour is set to launch on December 2 in Denver, preceding the 2027 dates with shows across the United States and other international markets. This global rollout strategy allows her to build momentum before returning to the Asia-Pacific region. Beyond music, Abrams is expanding her creative portfolio with her acting debut in the upcoming A24 film Please. These diverse projects contribute to the sustained demand for her live performances.

The combination of her musical success, recent acting venture, and strategic tour planning positions her Australian shows as highly anticipated events. Fans in Melbourne and Sydney have multiple opportunities to catch her performance, reflecting the high demand for her artistry. The involvement of Arlo Parks as a special guest adds an extra layer of excitement for the tour. This comprehensive approach ensures that the tour will be a significant cultural moment for music fans in the region.