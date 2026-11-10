Graceland Celebrates First Elvis Born In Captivity

MEMPHIS, TN—With a massive crowd gathering at the facility to witness a milestone event in the history of the species, Graceland celebrated this week as it welcomed the first-ever Elvis born in captivity.

MEMPHIS, TN—With a massive crowd gathering at the facility to witness a milestone event in the history of the species, Graceland celebrated this week as it welcomed the first-ever Elvis born in captivity.

“After many years where we didn’t know if we would ever have another king, our visitors are thrilled to see this newborn Elvis happy and healthy in his enclosure, and gosh, we are too,” Graceland’s head Elvis keeper Reynold Banks said as he spoke to reporters alongside the seven-pound kingling, who was seen wearing a rhinestone onesie, his signature sideburns already visible as he slept in a habitat next to a Gibson SJ-200 and a gramophone playing a vinyl record of Mahalia Jackson’s formative Black gospel music. “Of course, there are many Elvises like this born in China every year.

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In the wild, they experience severe threats in terms of predation, heart disease, weight-loss drugs, and a lack of access to fried peanut-butter-and-banana sandwiches, but here at Graceland miracles can still happen. ” Banks confirmed a public contest had narrowed down options for the newborn’s name to Memphis Flash, Hillbilly Cat, and King Creole.

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