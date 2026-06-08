Grace Van Patten To Star In Indie Rubber Hut From Hanna Gray Organschi

Grace Van Patten is set to star in 'Rubber Hut,' a Sundance Labs-supported film from Hanna Gray Organschi that'll shoot this summer.

Marc Maron & Rob Burnett Talk Existential Tribeca Dramedy ‘In Memoriam,’ Maron’s Process In Navigating Loss Of Partner Lynn Shelton & “Void” Left Following End Of ‘WTF’ PodRubber Hut follows an entrepreneurial ex-Pan Am stewardess who opens a drive-thru condom kiosk in her Italian Catholic town.

Overnight, Emanuella becomes a lightning rod in the community, a radical hero to local teens, and an unlikely threat to her tight-knit community.

'The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox' Creative Team Explains How They Unpacked "The Anatomy Of Bias" In Infamous International Murder Case - Contenders TVGrace Van Patten, Sydney Chandler, Eva De Dominici & Adria Arjona Among Those Testing For 'Superman' Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow' - Update, an Oscar-qualified proof-of-concept short from Organschi, exec produced by Spike Lee, David Frankel, and Riva Marker. Production is set to kick off this summer.to life.

The Sundance Labs helped me shape this world in ways I’m incredibly grateful for and I can’t wait to invite audiences in. Grace balances a razor sharp wit with striking sincerity and absolute cool. I know that in her hands, our high-octane heroine will soar. ” Commented producers Sheffer and Woodward, “After collaborating on two shorts, we’re thrilled to be producing Hanna’s debut feature.

She is an incredible talent, with a deep attention to craft and a great sense of humor. With, we’re excited to make a film set in the 90’s that will resonate with today’s audiences. Grace coming on board to star is a dream, and we can’t wait to bring this story to life this summer.

”, based on the novel by Carola Levering and created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, whose third and final season recently drew more than 3.5M viewers in just its first day on Disney+ and Hulu. Prior to this, she played the title role in Hulu’s limited seriesin which she starred opposite Glenn Close at The Public Theater in New York. She is represented by WME, Brookside Artist Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

A New England filmmaker based in New York City, Organschi’s work explores stubborn female protagonists who seek autonomy with self-knowledge and is inspired by women who stand out because they don’t like what it means to fit in. Her shortwas supported by the Spike Lee Production Fund and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, winning the Grand Jury Award at Proof Film Festival and Best Live Action Short at the deadCenter Film Festival. She is repped by Untitled.

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