Grace Brassel reveals the personal toll of her relationship with Shane Gillis, detailing emotional abuse and her journey through therapy following public controversy.

Grace Brassel has provided a detailed account of her former romantic relationship with comedian Shane Gillis, describing how the partnership negatively impacted her mental health and career trajectory. The former DePaul University student, who previously worked under the name Micki DuBoff, outlined the progression of their romance from a casual social media exchange to a cohabitating arrangement that she now describes as deeply toxic. Brassel shared these revelations to explain the personal context behind her separation from Gillis, who recently faced renewed public scrutiny due to resurfaced comments during his tenure on Saturday Night Live.

The Origin of the Romance and Cohabitation

Brassel first encountered Gillis on television in May 2024, marking the beginning of her awareness of the comedian. For the first time in her life, she felt compelled to send a direct message to a celebrity on Instagram, initiating contact that would eventually lead to a personal connection. Gillis responded to her initial message, and the two quickly began exchanging texts, establishing a digital rapport that soon transitioned into a physical relationship. The two eventually decided to live together, a decision Brassel later reflected on with regret.

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During the initial phase of their cohabitation, Brassel described the environment as a nonstop party, which made it increasingly difficult for her to maintain focus on her professional responsibilities. She was working as a social media manager at the time, a job that required consistent attention and stability. The demands of balancing her career with the intense social lifestyle of living with a comedian began to take a significant toll on her daily routine and professional focus.

The dynamic shifted when Gillis advised Brassel to quit her day job, promising that he would provide for her financially while she cared for him. He presented this arrangement as a viable and logical life plan, making it appear like a sensible option to someone who was deeply invested in the relationship. Brassel accepted the offer, effectively trading her stable income and career path for a role that involved being a full-time stay-at-home girlfriend.

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Domestic Duties and Emotional Control

Once Brassel left her employment, her daily life revolved almost entirely around household management and catering to Gillis. She performed all the domestic chores and spent her time waiting for him to return home, creating a one-sided dynamic where her needs were secondary. The relationship lacked professional boundaries or mutual growth, instead focusing on service and entertainment for her partner. This period marked a significant decline in her independence and self-sufficiency.

Brassel noted that when her performance of these duties did not meet Gillis expectations, he would criticize her in a manner she compared to how one might address a dog. He would tell her that she was not being good, a phrase that she interpreted as demeaning and controlling. This pattern of behavior created an environment where she constantly sought approval and feared reprimand, leading to feelings of inadequacy and confusion.

Despite recognizing these red flags, Brassel initially ignored the warning signs due to her love for Gillis. She believed that the affection they shared outweighed the controlling aspects of his personality. However, the cumulative effect of this emotional manipulation gradually eroded her mental health and self-esteem, making it harder for her to see the relationship clearly or to consider leaving.

The Breakup and Online Harassment

The relationship eventually reached a breaking point, leading to a separation. After the initial split, the couple attempted to reconcile, but the underlying issues proved insurmountable, and they ultimately ended their romantic involvement for good. The end of the relationship was complicated by the sudden influx of public attention directed at Brassel due to Gillis rising in popularity and facing controversy.

Following the breakup, Brassel faced significant harassment from fans of Gillis, both online and in person. The backlash included cruel comments and threats that targeted her personal life and character, adding a layer of public scrutiny to her private grief. This harassment made the process of moving on significantly more difficult, as she had to navigate not only the emotional pain of a breakup but also the hostility of a large group of detractors.

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The combination of relationship trauma and public harassment led Brassel to seek professional help to recover her sense of self. She began attending therapy to process the emotional damage and to learn how to cope with the ongoing attention surrounding her ex-partner. This step was crucial in helping her rebuild her identity separate from the role she had played in the relationship.

Recovery Through Therapy and Reframing

Brassel has been attending weekly therapy sessions for the past year, dedicating this time to deprogramming herself from the patterns established during her relationship with Gillis. The therapy has focused on helping her understand the mechanisms of the toxic dynamic and to recognize the signs of emotional abuse that she had previously overlooked. This structured approach has provided her with tools to heal and to regain her confidence.

A central tenet of her recovery involves separating the public persona of Shane Gillis from the private individual she knew. She now repeats a specific sentiment derived from her therapy when she encounters him on screen or reads negative comments online: she acknowledges that the public knows the entertainer, while she knew the man. This distinction allows her to maintain a grounded perspective and to protect her peace amidst the continued public discourse.

The story of Brassel and Gillis highlights the complex intersection of personal relationships and public fame, particularly in the comedy industry. Her decision to speak out offers insight into the personal costs that can accompany the rise of a public figure. It also underscores the importance of mental health support and the value of therapy in navigating difficult transitions and healing from emotional harm.