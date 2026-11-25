Experts warn Russian GPS jamming near Britain could cause MH17-like catastrophe. The Admiral Golovko frigate targeted 140 flights on November 9, prompting calls for NATO Article 4 consultations.

Experts have issued severe warnings that Russian electronic warfare activities targeting commercial aviation near British shores could precipitate a disaster comparable to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. The alarm was triggered after the Russian naval frigate Admiral Golovko, operating within approximately 190 to 200 miles of the English coast, was accused of jamming GPS signals for dozens of flights originating from the United Kingdom.

This critical navigation blackout began on November 9 and reportedly affected 140 trips, including departures from Edinburgh, Manchester, and London Heathrow. The military vessel was escorting an armada of sanctioned Russian cargo ships, including the Lady R, Lady D, and Maia-1, which are linked to the transport of military cargo, when the interference commenced.

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Historical Precedent and MH17 Warning

Philip Ingram, a former British Army colonel, stated that Russia has been jamming GPS systems for flights across Europe for quite some time, citing an incident last year where an RAF jet carrying then-Defence Secretary John Healey had its GPS jammed by Russian systems. Ingram believes that NATO members should urgently request Article 4 consultations in response to the jamming incident to issue a very clear warning to Russia.

Ingram warned that if aggression from the Kremlin continues to go unchecked, it could lead to an atrocity similar to the Russian downing of the MH17 flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014, which killed all 298 people onboard. He suggested that Moscow could engage in GPS spoofing, a more advanced form of interference that lures an aircraft into flying over Russian territory in order to accuse it of spying, thereby having an excuse to shoot it down and cause mass casualties.

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Threats to Civilian Infrastructure

Keir Giles, an associate fellow of the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House, cautioned that the Kremlin could expand its electronic warfare campaign to affect shipping or even land traffic, including emergency services in Britain. Giles confirmed that Russia is planning attacks that risk inflicting mass casualties, noting that even a couple of years ago, there was a plot where pro-Russian operatives were planting incendiary devices on in-air cargo shipments.

Giles explained that Russia's tactics of coercion and winning wars depend on targeting the most vulnerable in society and targeting the systems that keep people alive. He highlighted that healthcare facilities are a priority target for Russia in Ukraine, and there is no reason to think that this would not be the same in the UK for any soft targets that present themselves with the promise of maximum impact.

Operational Risks and Air Traffic Challenges

Richard Kemp, a retired British Army officer, noted that while civil and military aircraft pilots have alternative navigation means if GPS is jammed, fewer options can be available in poor weather. He emphasized that a large number of planes jammed simultaneously can present greater challenges for air traffic controllers, complicating the management of busy airspace.

K further explained that GPS spoofing, which Russia is capable of, can be even more dangerous than jamming as the plane can be fed a false position and trigger misleading warnings. He described the Russian activity as highly dangerous and stated it could be viewed as an act of war against the UK, similar to other Russian sabotage efforts. Kemp added that British forces may have the capability to prevent Russian jammers and spoofers from functioning, by blocking their signals using RAF planes or Royal Navy warships, depending on the exact circumstances.

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Call for NATO Intervention

Ingram argues that Moscow has been allowed to operate in the grey zone, the threshold below conventional conflict, for far too long. He asserts that this situation is serious enough to trigger Article 4 discussions now but criticizes the current government for not understanding defence and being not interested in defence, thereby leaving the country wide open and putting the people at huge risk.

Giles pointed out that while major airlines have workarounds for navigation, the biggest impact of such sabotage attempts is cost and inconvenience. He noted that it is only the smallest airports and the lightest aircraft that will be affected by this in a potentially more serious way, because they have fewer backup systems. However, he stressed that the real problem is the way that this has been accepted and treated as routine, as it has been normalized in recent years.