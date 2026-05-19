An unprecedented experiment in governance, Palawan's remote island of Sensay is set to be ruled by a government of 17 AI-powered robots. These robots are modeled on history's greatest minds and are programmed to deliberate, argue, and incorporate proposals into the island's constitution. While the project aims to keep policy purely objective, Thomson and his team caution against the risks of unchecked AI evolution.

Straight out of a dystopian thriller, a remote island in the Philippines is preparing to be ruled entirely by artificial intelligence - with a government of robots based on history's greatest minds.

Turning Palawan, a province located along the western edge of the Philippines and renowned for its turquoise lagoons, white-sand beaches, and lush rainforests, into a micronation governed by a council of 17 AI-powered robots, tech founder Dan Thomson and his team envision a place where policy is 'data-driven, rights-anchored, and audited for fairness'. By encoding the insights and ethics of renowned historical figures like Winston Churchill, Eleanor Roosevelt, Marcus Aurelius, Nelson Mandela, Leonardo da Vinci, Sun Tzu, and Gandhi into AI replicas, they hope to create an 'AI utopia' that fosters peace, prosperity, and growth.

While the project aims to bypass human biases, critics and Thomson himself warn of potential risks and dangers, particularly from the AI's potential evolution beyond its original programming. The island operates under a dual-token economy, with Wisdom-Credits for civic services and SNSY Token for global trade. The AI currently relies on human proxies for implementation, aiming for full deployment and automation in the coming years





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philipines Remote Island Aunty Islands Governing By Robot Ai Utopia Palawan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Raya Martin’s Horror Thriller ‘Obosen’ Lands at Philippines’ Rein Entertainment as Studio Taps Quark Henares as Partner (EXCLUSIVE)Filipino director Raya Martin makes his feature comeback with folkloric horror 'Obosen' at Rein Entertainment.

Read more »

Narwal Freo Z10 Turbo: Bridging the Gap Between Affordability and High-End Capability in Robot VacuumingThe Freo Z10 Turbo is a robot vacuum that challenges the trade-off between premium pricing and high-end capability by bringing flagship-level cleaning technologies into a more accessible category. Its features include 25,000 Pa suction, CarpetFocus Technology, DualFlow Tangle-Free System, and EdgeReach mop system.

Read more »

No Fly Zone: Robot passenger at Love Field prompts Southwest Airlines to ban 'botsThe first step for robot-kind in the aviation world will have to wait after Southwest Airlines banned human-like robots from its flights. The move was prompted after a man bought his robot companion a ticket from Dallas Love Field to Las Vegas.

Read more »

GovTech: AI Utopia in Palawan, PhilippinesAn unprecedented experiment in governance, Palawan's remote island of Sensay is set to be ruled by a government of 17 AI-powered robots. These robots are modeled on history's greatest minds and are programmed to deliberate, argue, and incorporate proposals into the island's constitution. While the project aims to keep policy purely objective, Thomson and his team caution against the risks of unchecked AI evolution.

Read more »