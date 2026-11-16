'I'm flattered and proud to accept this award, but I also accept it for Tony,' Ridley said of his late brother. 'His great work would certainly have earned this recognition.'

Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, Glenn Close and Floyd Norman pose with their Honorary Oscar Awards onstage at the 17th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Five giants of the global film community were feted on Sunday night at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 17th annualwith the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, which recognizes “creative producers whose bodies of work reflect a consistently high quality of motion picture production.

Also read Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, others receive honorary Oscars for decades of work in film industry

” The black-tie gathering, which took place inside the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, was, as always, packed with Academy members — including most of the 55 members of'Fatherland' Wins Top Camerimage Prize as 'Wild Horse Nine' Nabs Audience Award Seated with Scott were his family, along with Lucy Fisher, Doug Wick, Jim Gianopulos, Tom Rothman, Richard Lovett, Simon Halls, Steve Asbell, Matt Damon and Jerry Bruckheimer, while Norman was notably joined by Marlon West and Travon Free. Close’s table consisted of Malkovich, Kevin Huvane, Franklin Latt, Rodrigo Garcia and Ram Bergman.

Vachon and Koffler were accompanied by John Sloss, Wash Westmoreland, Marcus Hu and Liz Karlsen. The first awardee was Norman, 91, who began his career in 1956 at Walt Disney Animation Studios as the company’s first Black animator.

He contributed to numerous Disney classics includingThe presentation of the honorary Oscar to Norman — only the fourth animator to ever receive that accolade, after Walter Lantz, Chuck Jones and Hayao Miyazaki — was led bystar Mahershala Ali, who stated, “Floyd has played a pivotal role in our lives without any of us even realizing it, one cel at a time. ” In his acceptance speech, Norman reflected on his beginnings in the industry, offering “a special thank you to the best mentor a filmmaker could ever have, Walt Disney.

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” He concluded his speech remarking, “On occasion, even movies have a happy ending. This special evening? Here’s my happy ending. ”The evening’s next honoree was Close, one of the great stars and character actresses of the past 50 years.

The 79-year-old has received eight Oscar nominations, four for leading performances , Katharine Hepburn and Bette Davis , each of whommultiple times — and more than any other living man or woman .honorary Oscars to the National Endowment for the Arts in 1985, Deborah Kerr in 1994 and Carol Littleton in 2023 — was kicked off by John Malkovich, who described her as “my friend and treasured colleague.

” Close’sco-star then went on to state, “She is a true master… she’s got the goods, she can do the big stuff, the little stuff, and everything in between… Glenn is unafraid to ‘go there,’ and I love that about her,” Malkovich added.

“She loves the world, she is relentless, very smart, a little cagey and a great actress who knows exactly what she’s doing and gives it 100 percent every single time. ” Following a lengthy standing ovation, Close, who dedicated the award to her daughter, Annie, declared: “As an outsider, I have never worried about whether I was going to win or not, though some years I thought I might have a chance.

I have always felt that the great honor is to be in the room. Over the past 43 years, I’ve been in the room eight times… so to be in this room tonight, embraced by the people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better is the greatest honor of all.

”Next up was Scott, whose films, collectively, have been nominated for 45 Oscars and won nine, but who himself has never won a competitive Oscar. The 88-year-old, who was nearly 40 when he made his directorial debut, has made up — and continues to make up — for lost time, consistently pumping out action-packed blockbusters, many now considered landmarks of cinematic achievement.. He has also produced many of his films, as well as a ton of TV series.

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The presentation of the honorary Oscar to Scott was led by Matt Damon, who described him as “a master at the helm” of two films they’ve made together,, stating, “Thank you to the Academy on behalf of everyone who has ever worked with Ridley Scott. It is about time we all saw him with an Academy Award in his hand.

” Scott accepted his Oscar via a pre-recorded video from London, which included a clip from his first movie,, featuring his late brother, Tony, in which the narrator states, “I’ll remember this moment when I’m 80, and it’ll all seem like yesterday. ” “That was a moment for both of us,” Scott stated.

“Now I’m well past 80, and I’ve thought about those days and moments. It does resonate just like yesterday. Both of us sharing our first film together that led to 20 years of advertising, five decades of filmmaking… I’m flattered and proud to accept this award, but I also accept it for Tony. His great work would certainly have earned this recognition.

” The final awardees of the night were Vachon, 63, and Koffler, 60, two of the most important producers in the history of American independent film. The co-founders of New York-based Killer Films have guided to fruition all 10 of Todd Haynes’ features — includingVachon, the more public-facing of the duo, has been nicknamed “the Queen of New Queer Cinema” and is such a fixture of the indie scene that she was affectionately referenced alongside Spike Lee, Michael Moore and Richard Linklater in the title of the classic 1996 tome The presentation of the Thalberg to Vachon and Koffler was kicked off by Neil Patrick Harris with a performance from, which Vachon and Koffler produced.

Todd Haynes and Julianne Moore then conducted the actual handoff of the statuettes. Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler accept an award onstage during the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. A Man Has Just Retired, But the Government Insists He Is Dead. Welcome to ‘When I Existed’!

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