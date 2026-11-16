Governor Spanberger Ends Virginia School Choice Tax Credit Program

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger opts out of the federal school choice tax credit starting in 2027, denying families a potential $1,700 credit despite existing eligibility.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger officially announced that the state will withdraw from the federal school choice tax credit program. This decision reverses the stance taken by her Republican predecessor, Glenn Youngkin. The move specifically impacts families who rely on tax incentives to fund alternative educational options for their children.

Effective January 1, 2027, Virginia residents will no longer be able to claim a $1,700 tax credit for qualifying elementary and secondary educational expenses. The credit was established as a provision within President Donald Trump's Working Families Tax Cut legislation. This legislation was passed by Republicans in 2025 and aims to expand educational freedom across the nation.

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Mechanism of the Federal Tax Credit Program

The federal tax credit operates by allowing taxpayers to receive a dollar-for-dollar reduction in their tax liability for donations made to scholarship-granting organizations. These organizations then provide scholarships to students for private school tuition or homeschooling costs. However, participation is not automatic for all states. Under Internal Revenue Service rules, individual states and the District of Columbia must explicitly elect to join the program.

Furthermore, states must submit an approved list of eligible scholarship-granting organizations to the IRS before the program can activate for their residents. Until a state completes this enrollment process, its taxpayers cannot claim the credit. Governor Spanberger asserts that the current administration has determined the program does not benefit public school students in Virginia.

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Political Dispute Over State Enrollment Status

The reversal has sparked a significant political dispute regarding whether Virginia was ever truly enrolled in the first place. Governor Spanberger's office stated that former Governor Glenn Youngkin did not successfully complete the enrollment process despite his public claims. She emphasized that her administration does not believe the program serves the best interests of students in public schools.

Youngkin, who left office after his term, has actively touted Virginia's involvement in the federal program. Critics argue that his efforts misled families who believed they were eligible for the tax break. Spanberger's statement clarifies that the Commonwealth will not participate in the program this year or going forward, effectively nullifying any potential benefits for Virginia families.

Impact on Families and National Participation

The decision affects a substantial portion of Virginia's student population. According to data cited in the reports, 43 percent of students in the state are eligible to participate in school choice programs. Currently, some Virginia students already benefit from school choice scholarships, meaning the reversal will immediately impact their ability to access these funds.

Nationally, the trend shows 31 states have officially opted into the program. Participation has largely followed partisan lines, with Republican governors leading the charge. However, notable exceptions include Democratic governors in Colorado and New York, who agreed to allow their states to join the initiative. This split highlights the ongoing debate over the role of government in educational funding and choice.

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Broader Implications for Educational Policy

The Working Families Tax Cut legislation is designed to help families choose education plans that best fit their specific needs. Proponents argue that it reduces the influence of teachers' unions, who spend significant amounts on political advertising. The nationwide expansion of school choice is intended to empower parents and increase competition among educational providers.

By opting out, Virginia joins a small minority of states that have declined this federal incentive. The move reinforces the ideological divide between the current Democratic administration and the previous Republican leadership. Families looking for alternative educational options may now face increased financial barriers as they navigate the landscape without the $1,700 tax credit.