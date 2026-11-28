Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has declared a state of emergency to facilitate recovery efforts following a significant coastal storm that caused widespread flooding and power outages. The declaration aims to unlock state resources, support utility restoration, and assess damage to determine eligibility for federal assistance.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has declared a state of emergency to support recovery from this week's coastal storm. She said state agencies are working closely with local governments and utility partners to restore power to those in Virginia who lost it, as well as maintain safe travel conditions and supporting other Virginia ns.

Spanberger spent the day Friday touring damaged areas, including in Yorktown. She said she knows it's going to be a big effort to help the many people impacted by this storm and is hopeful that, by declaring a state of emergency, some state resources and funds can be freed up to help.

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"It's clear from this storm just, how outside of a hurricane occurrence, how damaging water and flooding can be to communities," Spanberger said, from Hampton to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and beyond. "Anywhere there's a substantial amount of water, we've seen a substantial amount of damage," Spanberger said. She ultimately declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth Friday afternoon as many residents began cleaning up the mess left behind by the storm.