Gavin Newsom Commutes 548 Death Sentences, Ending Capital Punishment in California Before 2027 Departure

Governor Gavin Newsom commutes all death sentences in California, sparing 548 lives. This historic clemency decision marks the largest mass commutation in US history as he prepares to leave office.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has officially initiated the commutation of every death sentence in the state, effectively sparing the lives of 548 inmates on death row. This unprecedented executive action represents the largest mass clemency grant in United States history and permanently eliminates capital punishment in the country's most populous state. The move occurs as the term-limited Democrat approaches the end of his tenure, with his departure from office scheduled for January 3, 2027.

Newsom's administration confirmed that the governor can immediately commute single-felony death sentences through his executive authority. However, he requires the approval of the California Supreme Court to commute sentences for individuals with multiple convictions. The state's high court requires at least four of its seven justices to approve these specific requests to proceed.

Also read California Governor Commutes All 548 Death Sentences to Life Without Parole

Legal experts note that there is no statutory time limit for the court's review process. Attorney Natasha Minsker, an anti-death penalty advocate, confirmed that if the justices do not sign off on the multi-conviction cases before Newsom leaves office, the requests will lapse entirely. The approvals do not roll over to the next governor, adding significant procedural urgency to the clemency process.

In a formal letter explaining his decision, Newsom wrote that after nearly 30 years in public office, he has come to understand the limits of what government can justly accomplish. He stated that he takes this action because he firmly believes state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values and undermines the foundations of the legal system. He further argued that the death penalty diminishes the dignity of each citizen.

The outgoing governor cited an executive order he issued seven years ago that formalized the de facto moratorium on executions, which had been in place since 2006. That year marked the last time California executed anyone. Newsom described the current decision as among the most difficult of his career but characterized it as a righteous action that affirms the strength and integrity of the state's justice system.

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Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson praised the move, describing the death penalty as a flawed, expensive, and error-filled practice that fails everyone. He urged other elected officials to follow the California governor's lead, noting that leaders must now act on their beliefs to protect the vulnerable. Stevenson highlighted the moral leadership of past presidents, including the Founding Fathers, and governors across America as inspiration for this stance.

The national American Civil Liberties Union and its three affiliates in the state had been among the primary groups pressuring Newsom to act. Anthony Romero, the organization's executive director, stated that Newsom made history and honored his commitment to end a system that conflicts with human dignity. Romero emphasized that these commutations reflect what justice demands by ending a racist, error-prone, and inhumane punishment that has burdened California for far too long.

Laura Porter, executive director of the US Campaign to End the Death Penalty, also offered praise for the historic action. She noted that the historic number of commuted sentences would set a new record and offer an acknowledgment that the death penalty process is inherently flawed. Her organization joined Just Mercy in commending the governor for this decisive step toward justice.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Newsom's action cancels approximately one-fourth of all death sentences nationwide. This makes it arguably the most significant clemency action since capital punishment was reinstated in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center noted that Newsom is now among a dozen state and federal leaders who have made sweeping clemency grants since the reinstatement.

California holds the largest death row in not only the United States but also the Western Hemisphere, according to the governor's letter. The scope of this clemency effort dwarfs previous actions by other state and federal leaders, marking a pivotal moment in the national debate over capital punishment and its application.

A television campaign is planned to air on dozens of news and political shows nationwide to support the narrative behind this historic decision. Democratic strategist Dan Newman revealed that the campaign will feature endorsements from Dolores Huerta, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Martin Luther King III. Newman indicated that the governor was motivated by personal conviction, but the ad campaign could also serve to bolster his prospects in a potential 2028 presidential campaign.

Among the Californians supporting Newsom's move is Jeanne Woodford, who presided over four executions as warden of San Quentin State Prison. She signed a recent letter to the governor, sharing that she is haunted by the fear that the state will execute an innocent person. Woodford stressed that innocent people have been sentenced to death in California, highlighting the irreversible risk of the current system.

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Since 1973, more than 200 individuals nationwide, including eight in California, have been freed from death row after being found to have been innocent. Woodford noted that Newsom's clemency decision will ensure that California never executes an innocent person again, a safeguard she argued is essential for any justice system to maintain its integrity and public trust.

Newsom's move spares some notorious prisoners, including Richard Allen Davis, who murdered Polly Klaas, a 12-year-old girl, after kidnapping her from her home in 1993. The state's death row also includes Cary Stayner, who killed four women near Yosemite in 1999, and Charles Ng, a serial killer active in the 1980s. These high-profile cases underscore the complex nature of the clemency decision and its impact on victims' families.

Relatives of Polly Klaas are divided on the governor's decision. Her father, Marc Klaas, has criticized Newsom for the 2019 moratorium on executions. However, her stepsister, Jess Nichol, recently met with the governor and encouraged his action, stating that the execution of her sister's killer has nothing to do with her recovery or real public safety.

Jess Nichol said in a statement that she used to think the man who killed her sister deserved execution. But over time, she realized that the system tells survivors that execution matters to their healing, which is simply not true. She described the focus on execution as a distraction from what victims' families actually need to find peace and move forward with their lives.

Fresh calls for ending capital punishment nationwide have mounted since late September, when Christa Pike, who survived a botched execution, shared her story. Pike described the physical and emotional pain of her experience, noting that healing is not the same as being okay. Her testimony has added a visceral, personal dimension to the political and legal arguments surrounding the death penalty.

The political landscape for capital punishment remains tense, with the Republican Party, which has just lost its majorities in Congress, remaining infamously pro-death penalty. Despite this partisan divide, the magnitude of Newsom's action has forced a national reckoning with the efficacy and morality of state-sanctioned killing, potentially influencing policy debates in other states.

As Newsom prepares to leave office, his administration is pushing to ensure that all 548 sentences are converted to life without parole. This procedural hurdle adds a layer of legal complexity to what would otherwise be an immediate conclusion to the death penalty in the state. The outcome of the California Supreme Court's review will determine the finality of this historic executive action.